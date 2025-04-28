Cellecor signs NDA with Shenzhen H & T & Shenzhen Jia Zha Geye to establish Manufacturing in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, has signed a strategic Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Shenzhen H & T Intelligent Control Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Jia Zha Geye Technology Co., Ltd. to set up a world-class manufacturing facility in India.

The proposed facility will specialize in intelligent controllers, sensors, chips, semiconductor components, and integrated smart solutions to serve a wide spectrum of industries, ranging from consumer electronics and electric vehicles to smart homes, industrial automation, and next-generation chip-based appliances.

This collaboration marks a major leap forward in Cellecor's journey to drive India's evolution into a global manufacturing hub for smart electronics, while strengthening the country's position in the highly competitive global supply chain.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

* Joint Investment: Development of a state-of-the-art facility in India dedicated to the production of intelligent control systems, semiconductor chips, smart components, and sensor modules.

* Technology Transfer: Cellecor will gain access to over 2,000 core patents and the advanced R & D expertise of two of the world's most respected technology leaders in intelligent systems and semiconductor innovation.

* Diversified Applications: The facility will cater to high-growth sectors including smart home appliances, electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, industrial IoT, wearable technology, and semiconductor solutions for advanced electronic applications.

* Smart Manufacturing and Digitalization: The facility will leverage IoT, AI, big data analytics, and automation technologies following the proven "smart factory" models successfully implemented by H & T globally.

* Global Export Strategy: Beyond meeting India's rising domestic demand, the facility will serve as a global export hub for Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas including semiconductors and embedded smart modules.

Strengths of the Collaborating Partners

The collaboration combines Cellecor's agility, entrepreneurial drive, and deep understanding of emerging markets with the unparalleled technological strength and global leadership of Shenzhen H & T Intelligent Control and Shenzhen Jia Zha Geye Technology, as detailed herein below:

(i) Shenzhen H & T Intelligent Control Co., Ltd:

Shenzhen H & T Intelligent Control, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002402), stands among the world's leading innovators in intelligent control technologies, spanning across smart appliances, automotive electronics, energy solutions, and IoT systems.

Key Strengths:

* Massive Scale: Produces over 300 million units annually, serving global giants like Electrolux, Bosch, Siemens, Whirlpool, and TTI.

* Global Manufacturing Footprint: Facilities in China, Vietnam, Romania, and expansion underway in Mexico.

* World-Class R & D:

- Over 1,100 engineers with an average experience of 15+ years.

- 12%+ of annual revenue consistently reinvested into R & D.

- Certified "UL Witness Laboratory" -- ensuring adherence to the highest global safety and reliability standards.

* Recognized Excellence:

- Bosch Global Supplier Award

- Whirlpool Global Innovation Award

- Chamberlain Technology Innovation Award.

* Global Market Leadership:

- Top 5 supplier to almost all major customers globally in the intelligent control category.

- An aspiring cornerstone enterprise in the IoT era, creating sustainable value through deep technological integration and smart innovation.

(ii) Shenzhen Jia Zha Geye Technology Co., Ltd:

Jia Zha Geye Technology specializes in advanced sensor solutions, smart automation modules, and AI-powered device technologies across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Key Strengths:

* Sensor Innovation Leader: Pioneering cutting-edge technologies such as Doppler radar sensors, smart vision systems, and environmental sensing modules.

* Automotive Electronics Expertise: Developing critical components like intelligent sunroof controllers, seat systems, hands-off detection systems, and door modules.

* Application Versatility: Enabling next-generation products in smart vehicles, smart homes, healthcare monitoring, and wearable devices.

Together, this strategic alliance brings unmatched synergies in intelligent control technologies, precision sensor manufacturing, and digitalized smart production, empowering Cellecor to rapidly scale, innovate, and capture emerging opportunities in India and beyond.

All the parties are confident of embarking this journey together, after obtaining all the necessary statutory, regulatory, and governmental approvals, clearances, and compliances, as may be applicable under the prevailing laws and policies.

Industry Opportunity: The global smart electronics and IoT devices market is projected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030, fueled by the proliferation of connected devices, AI, and Industry 4.0.

India's electronics production market is poised to exceed $300 billion by 2026, supported by rising consumer demand, proactive government policies, and a shift toward diversified global supply chains.

By combining Cellecor's entrepreneurial energy and market understanding with H & T's and Jia Zha Geye's world-class technologies, the partnership is strategically positioned to tap into these multi-billion-dollar opportunities both within India and globally.

Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, commented on this occasion "This collaboration is not just a business arrangement -- it is a catalyst for transformational change. By combining Cellecor's agility and market acumen with the deep technological prowess and global scale of H & T and Jia Zha Geye, we are creating a future-ready ecosystem right here in India. This partnership empowers us to bring world-class products -- from intelligent controllers to semiconductor chips -- to global markets, accelerate innovation, and reinforce India's role as a vital player in the global electronics value chain. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing."

"As the world seeks reliable, high-quality, and diversified sourcing destinations, this collaboration enables us to seize the moment -- and lead from the front."

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

