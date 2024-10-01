Century Real Estate's New Ultra Luxury Project 'Codename Built Rare' clocks Rs 450 Crores in Pre-Launch of Phase 1

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Century Real Estate, with a 50+ year legacy of shaping Bengaluru's real estate market, has announced that its new ultra luxurious project, Codename Built Rare in Indiranagar, has clocked an impressive INR 450 crores in sales during the pre-launch of its phase 1. Located adjacent to the Karnataka Golf Association, Codename Built Rare spans 8.5 acres, will be launched in two phases with 347 exceptionally luxurious residences and is projected to generate INR 2200 crores worth of revenue in both phases. The project, located in among the prime-most localities in the heart of Bengaluru, offers an array of 40+ amenities across 64,000 sq. ft. spread across the project, including a rooftop pool, a Sky Cafe, and cabanas with exclusive views of the ~125-acre KGA golf course. The landscape & outdoor amenities being crafted meticulously by the global legends CPG - who are known for landmark projects like the Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay; Zachariah Consultants; and Indian construction leader BL Kashyap & Sons. With almost 80% of the land area dedicated to green spaces & amenities, the development integrates luxury living with natural surroundings - a rarity in city center developments.

The project is being showcased at a state-of-the-art Experience Center, which showcases a unique immersive 'Phygital' studio and a fully digital sales process. Backed by strong channel partnerships and Century Real Estate's rapid pay-out model for its partners in all it's new projects, Codename Built Rare's remarkable success is a testament to the strong product offering, the unmatched location and the market's trust in the Century brand.

Century Real Estate is known to bring marquee developments to ultra- prime locations in Bengaluru, and continues to play its role in redefining the real estate landscape in Bengaluru with modern developments on its significantly large land bank of over 3000 acres.

A delighted Ravindra Pai, MD of Century Real Estate articulated his vision for Codename Built Rare, "The wonderful response in such a short time speaks volumes about the trust placed in Codename Built Rare and Century Real Estate. Our unwavering commitment to innovation, design excellence, and partnerships has paved the way for this bright start. We're just beginning a journey to redefine luxury living in Bengaluru."

Maninder Chhabra, Director- Sales, Marketing & CRM, further added, "The wonderful response to the pre-launch of Codename Built Rare, with INR 450 Cr of Sales already, is a testament to the rising popularity of our brand in the luxury segment. It is an exceptional product, at an unmatched location, on a lavish size of land, and is slated to be the future home of Bengaluru's creme-de-la-creme. We're thrilled to welcome the profile of buyers who have bought into it thus far, and are confident that the community of residents here will be a constellation of the stars of the Bengaluru's elite from the corporate & business world - who are all, indeed - 'Built Rare'!!"

Codename Built Rare is all set to elevate the opulent living experience in Indiranagar, offering residents a blend of modern amenities, strategic location, and exceptional design. This uber-luxury residential project by Century Real Estate is designed specifically for those seeking a refined lifestyle that goes beyond conventional luxury. Buoyed by the strong response from the market, the construction work for phase 1 is already in full swing as well.

About Century Real Estate Holdings Private Limited

Founded by Dr. P Dayananda Pai and Shri P Satish Pai in 1973, Century Real Estate Holdings Private Limited is an integrated, full-service real estate development company. With a rich legacy of 50+ years, Century Real Estate is regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in South India.

Century Real Estate has a land bank of over 3000 acres, a development portfolio of over 20 million sq.ft., comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships spread across South India. And is thereby among the prime-most owners of land and real estate in the region.

At the helm of affairs is Mr. P Ravindra Pai, the Managing Director of Century Real Estate. The company has seen remarkable growth in recent years, and registered a robust 4X growth in the last 4 years; with many of its new projects getting sold out within a few months of launch - a testament to the demand for the company's high quality & new-age offerings.

