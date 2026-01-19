CEPT University Announces MBA in Real Estate Program to Strengthen India's Next Generation of Real Estate Leaders

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 19: CEPT University announces the launch of its two-year, full-time MBA in Real Estate program under its Faculty of Management. The uniqueness of the program lies in its fully interdisciplinary approach, spanning the spectrum from land and urban planning to design, sustainability, construction technology, finance, and real estate strategy. The program will be open to undergraduate degree holders from all disciplines.

Drawing on CEPT University's strengths across its Faculties of Management, Planning, Technology, Architecture, and Design, the program delivers comprehensive modules in macro-market strategy, project planning and development, firm management, data analytics, and sustainability. Along with in-depth knowledge of the most critical dimensions of the built environment, students will gain hands-on expertise through studios and projects grounded in real-world challenges, field immersions, and capstone work. The program also provides opportunities for global exposure through CEPT's extensive network of more than 40 international collaborations with renowned institutions with well-regarded real estate programs, such as The University of Melbourne, Henley Business School, UNSW Sydney and the University of Denver.

The curriculum has been shaped in consultation with an advisory group comprising senior industry leaders including Mr Pawan Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, Bakeri Group; Mr Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Director, Arvind Smart Spaces Ltd.; Mr Monu Ratra, Executive Director and CEO, Capri Global Capital Ltd.; Mr Swapnil Anil, Managing Director, Advisory Services for Colliers International India; Mr Subhankar Mitra, Co-Founder and Ms Angelique Chettiparamb, Professor of Urban Planning and Governance, Henley Business School.

Highlighting the broader significance of the programme, Pranavant, Dean, Faculty of Management, CEPT University, said, "The real estate sector is no longer limited to construction and transactions; it plays a critical role in addressing contemporary urban challenges such as sustainability, affordability, infrastructure integration, and quality of life. This programme responds to the current market and policy environment by preparing graduates who can think strategically, work across disciplines, and make informed decisions grounded in an understanding of cities as complex systems. At CEPT University, we aim to nurture able and agile professionals who can contribute in managing transformation in India's urban future."

Elaborating on the relevance of the programme in the current context, Dr. Sejal Patel, Professor and Program Chair, MBA in Real Estate, CEPT University, said, 'India's urban landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, marked by increasing scale, complexity, and interdependence across sectors. This moment calls for professionals who can meaningfully engage with the built environment and respond to the evolving demands of cities. Real estate today sits at the intersection of urban development, infrastructure, finance, and governance, offering graduates a unique opportunity to shape how cities grow and function. Drawing on CEPT University's long-standing strengths in planning, design, technology, and management, this interdisciplinary programme is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to lead and innovate in this dynamic sector."

CEPT's MBA in Real Estate program fills this gap with an integrated approach that aligns with global real estate programs, particularly those in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, where interdisciplinary real estate education is well-established.

FAQs on MBA in Real Estate at CEPT University

1. Who can apply? Do I need a background in architecture, civil engineering, or planning?

Any graduate from a recognized university is eligible to apply. Admission details will be announced on our website soon.

2. What will the cohort size be? Is work experience required or just preferred?

The first batch will start with an intake of 32. Work experience is preferred but not a requirement for admission

3. Are entrance exams required (CAT/MAT/GMAT/Institutional exam)?

Major national test scores will be recognised for admission to the MBA program. Further details will be announced on our website soon.

4. What will be the fee structure?

The fees for this program will be similar to all other master's programs at CEPT University. In the previous academic year 2025-26, the fee for master's programs was Rs. 5,35,000 per year.

5. Are scholarships, financial aid, or fee waivers available?

CEPT University offers both means and merit-based financial aid to students in the form of fee-waivers. In addition, students also have opportunities for work-based financial aid as student and teaching assistantships.

6. Compared to other similar programs, what is unique about CEPT's program?

a. CEPT's program will focus not only on firm level management competencies but also project development and project finance expertise to students building on its strengths in architecture, planning and construction technology.

b. The studio-based learning at CEPT will enable students to engage with real world challenges of the real estate sector and provide immersive learning environment.

c. Learning with real estate industry leaders who will teach alongside the regular faculty of the University.

d. Opportunities for industry internships and international immersions to learn from best practices across the world.

For more information, click here: https://bit.ly/mbarealetate

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years. CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)