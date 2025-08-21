CEPT University Commences Monsoon Semester 2025 with 290 New Undergraduate Students

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 21: CEPT University commenced its Monsoon Semester 2025 recently by welcoming a fresh cohort of 290 undergraduate students into its flagship five-year programs. The new batch has enrolled across the Bachelor's in Architecture, Bachelor's in Urban Design, Bachelor's in Civil Engineering, Bachelor's in Interior Design, and Bachelor's in Design programs, offered by CEPT's diverse faculties.

The incoming class reflects CEPT's enduring commitment to diversity and inclusion. This year too, women form over 60 percent of the undergraduate intake. The cohort also represents a wide regional spread, with students joining from 19 states and union territories across India.

Welcoming the students, Prof. Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University, said, "As you begin your journey at CEPT, remember that you are becoming part of an institution with a proud legacy of excellence and innovation in architecture, design, planning, and technology. Beyond skills and knowledge, what truly sustains a learning community is respect. Respect for your peers, your teachers, and every member of this campus is the cornerstone of learning at CEPT. It is through mutual respect that ideas grow, friendships flourish, and creativity thrives."

The incoming batch also participated in an orientation session led by Prof. Samir Shah, Dean of the CEPT Foundation Program (CFP), Program Chairs Prof. Vishal Mehta and Prof. Diana Romany, faculty members, and staff. The session introduced students to CEPT's ethos, CFP's learning philosophy, and the vibrant academic culture they are now part of.

CFP stands at the core of the first-year experience and is a distinctive pedagogical model that is designed not just to teach technical skills, but to nurture collaboration, foster interdisciplinary learning and cultivate critical thinking. Conceived to provide both disciplinary depth and cross-disciplinary fluency, the program equips students to not only understand their own field but also engage meaningfully with allied disciplines such as design, architecture, planning, and technology.

Through a carefully sequenced set of modules and exercises, students are introduced to foundational skills in drawing, model-making, data collection, analysis, and representation--all of which build toward cultivating critical thinking and creative inquiry. The Foundation Program will culminate with a field visit, where students will interpret and represent its narrative through their unique creative lens--bringing forth individual voices shaped by rigorous studio learning.

As they begin their journey, the new cohort explored CEPT's studios, libraries, and courtyards--immersing themselves in the spaces where they will learn, create, and collaborate. With new friendships taking root and possibilities ahead, the Monsoon Semester 2025 marks the start of transformative experiences for every student joining CEPT this year.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

