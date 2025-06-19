CFI to Host Flagship Conference on "Redefining India's Infrastructure Growth: Next Gen Solutions for a Viksit Bharat" on June 20 in New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: The Construction Federation of India (CFI) will host its flagship conference, "Redefining India's Infrastructure Growth: Next Gen Solutions for a Viksit Bharat," on Friday, 20th June 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The conference will convene government representatives, industry leaders, and policy experts to address pressing challenges and opportunities shaping India's infrastructure and construction landscape in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways , will be the Guest of Honour at the event and deliver a Special Address in the Exclusive Session.

At a time when global trade dynamics and tariff realignments are redrawing economic boundaries, the conference aims to examine their direct impact on India's EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) sector. The agenda includes addressing volatility in raw material prices, supply chain vulnerabilities, and rising demand for specialized infrastructure, ranging from semiconductor fabs and defense corridors to data centers.

The forum will also focus on pragmatic policy strategies that promote material resilience, foster green adoption and enable sustainable infrastructure delivery. The spotlight will be on high-growth sectors central to India's energy transition and digital future, including semiconductors, batteries, PV modules, offshore wind and small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Ajit Gulabchand, President-Emeritus, CFI and Chairman, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., stated, "As a founding member of CFI, I've seen our industry evolve through several phases of transformation. This conference is an opportunity to reflect on the changing global landscape and collectively develop policy frameworks that support sustainability, technology and rapid growth. I encourage all stakeholders to be part of this dialogue for a stronger construction sector and a self-reliant India."

Vinayak Pai, President, CFI and Managing Director & CEO, Tata Projects Ltd., remarked, "CFI is uniquely positioned to represent the construction industry's voice in policy development and sectoral reforms. Our upcoming conference brings together the best minds to chart actionable strategies for resilient, green and digitally enabled infrastructure."

Conference Agenda Highlights

Panel I: Emerging Mega Trends in Infrastructure (10:30 AM - 11:30 AM)

This session will explore how India's infrastructure ecosystem is adapting to global shifts. Discussions will cover geopolitical supply chain disruptions, price fluctuations in raw materials, sustainable construction practices and innovations such as low-carbon steel, alternate materials, precast systems and strategic procurement under the 'Make in India' agenda.

Panel II: Powering India's Energy Transition (12:00 PM - 01:00 PM)

India's energy roadmap will take center stage, with focus on scaling renewable energy (RE), enhancing grid stability via storage systems (BESS, PSP), and expanding domestic manufacturing for PV modules and wind turbines. Discussions will also cover India's nuclear ambitions, especially SMRs and financing mechanisms for clean energy growth.

Panel III: Building Digital India - Industry 4.0 and Beyond (02:00 PM - 03:00 PM)

The final session will delve into strengthening India's digital manufacturing base. Key topics include semiconductor fabs, battery localization strategies and advancements under the India Semiconductor Mission. Panelists will also examine how AI and automation are shaping next-gen manufacturing clusters aligned with India's technological aspirations.

Akhil Gupta, Vice President, CFI and ED & CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction remarked, "CFI has consistently advocated for better infrastructure policy, contracting mechanisms and taxation frameworks. Our efforts have helped shape industry-wide improvements and this conference will further strengthen our collective vision and action."

"We are proactively engaging in initiatives that advance quality, safety and environmental benchmarks. CFI's focus on future-ready infrastructure and regulatory transformation will be key to India's global competitiveness," Preiti Patel, Treasurer, CFI and Chef Strategy & Growth Officer, Tata Projects Ltd. added.

The Construction Federation of India (CFI) is an industry representative body with a two-fold mission: to drive comprehensive advancements across the construction sector and to address persistent operational and policy-level challenges.

Since its inception in 2000, CFI has remained committed to identifying structural issues affecting project implementation and has consistently advocated for necessary reforms. The Federation works closely with both Central and State authorities to propose amendments to laws, taxation frameworks, and regulatory policies--ensuring they align with the evolving needs of India's construction and infrastructure ecosystem.

CFI continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a future-ready construction industry that supports the nation's development goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)