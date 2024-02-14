CGI in India named as a Top Employer 2024

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 14: CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been recognized as Top Employer 2024 in India for the fourth year in a row. This certification is awarded to organizations based on their ability to shape policies, implement best practices, and provide a cohesive experience for professionals.

Top Employer certification involves a survey that helps with a comprehensive analysis of a company's HR practices and policies. The survey covers HR domains like people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"This is a testament to CGI's progressive HR practices, ownership culture, and dedication to fostering an empowering environment. At CGI, we help our employees, whom we call CGI Partners, as they are owners in our company, propel towards collective growth and deliver value to our clients, shareholders, fellow colleagues, and the community," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commented, "Top Employers like CGI have shown that the growth and well-being of their workforce not only defines them as leaders but also collectively elevates the industry standards. Their commitment to creating a more enriched and supportive work environment for their employees is commendable."

CGI employs over 19,000 consultants and professionals in India who provide end-to-end IT & business services to more than 400 clients around the globe.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

www.cgi.com/newsroom

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2,300 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 12 million employees globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2339483/CGI_Top_Employer_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043083/4439187/CGI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)