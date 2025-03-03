Champions Club Unveils Exclusive Luxury Hospitality Amenities at HOPE 2025, Introducing Yacht Club Memberships & Helicopter Services for Members

VMPL

Goa [India], March 3: At HOPE 2025, India's premier hospitality summit, Champions Club, the luxury services division of Champions Group, unveiled a transformative expansion in collaboration with Champion Infratech, enhancing its ultra-luxury offerings. The new initiative provides exclusive yacht club access and helicopter pick-up services for members of Champions Beach Club Hotels and Lagoon Communities across its prestigious global locations.

With this announcement, Champions Group strengthens its commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences, seamlessly blending land, air, and sea travel while offering its communities and clientele a perfect mix of business networking and lavish leisure retreats.

Redefining Luxury with Champions Beach Clubs

Subhakar Rao, Chairman of Champions Group, has long been a global leader in bespoke travel, high-end real estate, and hospitality. With a network that spans India, the UAE, Singapore, the UK, Japan, and the USA, Champions Club continues to redefine the luxury lifestyle with offerings including private beachfront homes, exclusive yacht charters, luxurious villa stays, eco-friendly ranch retreats, private air charters, and curated VIP services.

"We are taking Indian real estate and hospitality to the next level by integrating with big box hotels, luxury beach clubs, floating restaurants with healthy farm-fresh foods, and world-class leisure amenities into each Champions Beach Lagoon Community," said Hema Malini Nidamanuri, Managing Director of Champion Infratech. "By blending luxury, connectivity, healthy food, longevity, and sustainability, Champions Group is setting new global benchmarks for high-net-worth living."

Expanding Ultra-Luxury Yacht Experiences & Aviation Solutions

As India's leading provider of high-end yachting experiences, Champions Club is enhancing its offerings with the introduction of helicopter pick-up and drop-off services across all its communities. Originally launched in Goa, Champions Club has since expanded to Dubai, Amaravati, and is now extending its reach to Singapore, London, and Bali.

Champions Club now enables members to access a decade of elite hospitality benefits, including exclusive yacht charters, private helicopter and air charters, private island getaways, and luxury resort stays. Membership perks are extended across Champions Club properties worldwide, providing seamless access to yachts, aviation services, and exclusive amenities in India, the UAE, and upcoming locations in Southeast Asia and Europe.

"This expansion is a testament to Champions Infratech's commitment to offering unmatched crystalline blue water lagoons & beach clubs with luxury experiences including yachting, sailing, and Heli-pickup experiences in our communities," said Alastair Sinclair, Vice President of Champion Infratech. "With exclusive public access lagoons and world-class yacht clubs, we are creating the ultimate lifestyle destination for luxury living and discerning travelers and high-net-worth individuals."

New Global Yacht Club Locations & Exclusive Offerings

During HOPE 2025, Champions Club also unveiled its newest global yacht club locations, providing members with access to exclusive, high-end nautical experiences. Expanding from Goa, Amaravati, and Dubai, new locations are set to launch in Singapore and London. Flagship locations will feature luxury catamarans, superyachts, private island excursions, and exclusive themed yacht events, all of which are now accessible to all members of Champions Beach Lagoon Communities worldwide.

"Wellness & Longevity clubs like in Bali are going to be in each of our Champions Beach Clubs and yacht-shaped clubhouses with multiple floors enabling wellness with yoga, floating therapies, red light therapy, cryotherapy, ice baths, breathwork workshops, and natural healthy wellness activities," said Sreekar Surapaneni, Chief Wellness Coach at Champions Group.

Creating a Seamless Luxury Ecosystem

Ankit Choudhary, CEO of Champions Club, shared the brand's vision of expanding its global footprint to provide a seamless luxury ecosystem for its members. "We are expanding Champions Club's global footprint to create a seamless luxury ecosystem for our members," said Ankit Choudhary, CEO of Champions Club. "With our one-of-a-kind membership model, travelers can enjoy a consistent, ultra-luxury experience no matter where they are in the world. By introducing heli-pickup services, private beach lagoons, and exclusive yacht club memberships, Champions Club is setting a new standard in elite hospitality. Each Champions Beach Lagoon Community will feature world-class amenities, waterfront restaurants, floating round restaurant boats, and exclusive access to global experiences."

By integrating beach clubs, yachting, aviation services, floating restaurants, and bespoke leisure experiences, Champions Club continues to pioneer the future of ultra-luxury living. With its rapidly expanding global presence, Champions Group is solidifying its position as a leader in the world of exclusive, high-net-worth hospitality.

Media Contact:

Champions Club PR Team

Email: info@champions.clun

Phone: +91 9071575195

About Champion Infratech & Champions Club:

Champion Infratech is pioneering the development of iconic beach lagoon communities across India, featuring yacht clubs, helipads, floating restaurants, and wellness and longevity centres--ushering in a new era for global hospitality.

Champions Club is the ultra-luxury lifestyle and hospitality division of Champions Group, offering elite business and leisure experiences across yachts, private jets, villas, and exclusive communities.

https://dms.championshelpdesk.com/s/wwNY4572p723m8K

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)