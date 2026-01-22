Chanakya University Celebrates Second Convocation; Calls on Graduates to Become Transformative Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Chanakya University held its Second Convocation Ceremony, Deekshanta Samarambha 2026, at its Bengaluru campus, marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey of nurturing transformative leaders rooted in Indian civilisational values and responsive to contemporary global challenges.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of students from the University's six schools, recognising their academic accomplishments and formally ushering them into their professional and civic responsibilities as future contributors to a developed and inclusive India.

The Convocation was graced by Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, former Director General of DRDO, and one of India's foremost scientists and strategic thinkers, as the Chief Guest. The event was presided over by Dr. S. Somanath, Chancellor, and Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice-Chancellor.

As former Director General of DRDO, Dr. Saraswat played a pivotal role in advancing India's indigenous defence and missile capabilities and strengthening the nation's strategic and technological self-reliance. His contributions span scientific leadership, national security, and public policy, reflecting the convergence of deep technological expertise with long-term developmental vision.

In a solemn ceremony, Dr. S. Somanath and Dr. V. K. Saraswat conferred degrees and diplomas upon the graduating students, marking the formal completion of their academic journey.

Students from the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, School of Management Sciences, School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Biosciences, and the School of Law, Governance and Public Policy received their degrees in the presence of faculty members, parents, and distinguished guests.

Presenting the Annual Report, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yashavantha Dongre highlighted the University's rapid and purposeful growth since its inception.

"We began our journey in August 2022 with three schools, one research centre, 100 students, and 20 faculty members. In just three years, Chanakya University has grown to six schools, seven research centres, nearly 2,400 students, and 165 faculty members. From the outset, we have placed equal emphasis on teaching and research."

He further noted that faculty and research fellows have published nearly 100 research papers and secured over ₹4 crore in extramural funding across approximately 30 research projects, underscoring the University's commitment to academic excellence. He reaffirmed Chanakya University's long-term vision of building an institution of the highest academic standards through sustained and principled effort.

In his Convocation Address, Dr. V. K. Saraswat commended Chanakya University's transdisciplinary approach and its integration of global perspectives with indigenous knowledge systems.

"By combining accessible world-class education, experiential learning, strong mentorship, and deep engagement with society, government, and industry, Chanakya University has emerged as a transformative academic ecosystem."

Dr. Saraswat observed that India stands at a critical inflection point in its civilisational journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, highlighting the nation's enduring legacy of innovation. He emphasised that future growth must be people-centred and anchored in inclusion, dignity, and ethical leadership.

Outlining the four foundational pillars of India's development vision, namely youth, women, the poor, and farmers, he stressed that knowledge, innovation, and technology must expand opportunity and enhance productivity across society. He described knowledge as a catalytic force capable of transforming welfare into wealth, demographic potential into global leadership, and innovation into sustainable progress.

Highlighting India's demographic advantage, Dr. Saraswat reminded graduates that the choices they make will determine whether India's rise is transactional or truly transformative. He called upon students to align ambition with compassion, excellence with equity, and innovation with humility.

He further underscored the contemporary relevance of India's traditional knowledge systems, noting that enduring solutions emerge when traditional wisdom and modern science converge to create outcomes that are ethical, sustainable, and inclusive.

The Convocation concluded by reaffirming Chanakya University's commitment to nurturing socially responsible, ethically grounded, and future-ready leaders capable of addressing complex societal and global challenges.

About Chanakya University

Chanakya University is a multidisciplinary institution inspired by Indian civilisational wisdom and aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Established in 2022 as a State Private University, it is committed to building transformative leaders through an academic ecosystem rooted in Indian ideals while remaining responsive to contemporary needs.

Located near the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, within the Aerospace Industrial Zone, the University has rapidly grown from three schools and 100 students to six schools, seven research centres, nearly 2,400 students, and 165 faculty members.

Chanakya University emphasises excellence in both teaching and research, experiential learning through projects and internships, strong industry engagement, and ethical leadership grounded in values of sustainability and dharma. By integrating India's knowledge traditions with modern multidisciplinary education, the University aims to emerge as a global destination for higher learning.

