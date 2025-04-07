Chandan Healthcare Expands Its Diagnostic Services in Ashiyana, Lucknow

SMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7: Chandan Healthcare Limited, a trusted name in diagnostic services, is pleased to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art diagnostic center in Ashiyana, Lucknow. This expansion aligns with the company's growth strategy to enhance healthcare accessibility and strengthen its presence in key locations.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Services

The newly launched Chandan Diagnostic Centre is equipped with the latest medical technology, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic services:

* Pathology & Laboratory Testing - High-precision testing for accurate diagnosis.

* Radiology & Imaging - Including Ultrasound, ECG, CT Scan, MRI, and Digital X-Ray Imaging Services.

* Preventive Health Check-ups - Tailored health packages for individuals and families.

* Specialized Diagnostic Services - Advanced cardiac and hormonal assessments.

Strategic Expansion & Commitment to Growth

As a publicly listed company, Chandan Healthcare Limited continues to focus on scalability, innovation, and healthcare excellence. This expansion reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth, catering to the increasing demand for quality diagnostics while optimizing operational efficiencies.

Key Highlights of the Expansion:

* Strengthening Chandan's market position in diagnostic services.

* Leveraging cutting-edge technology for faster and more accurate reports.

* Enhancing patient accessibility in high-demand locations like Ashiyana.

* Seamless integration with Chandan's digital healthcare ecosystem for online appointments and reports.

A Step Forward in Healthcare Accessibility

This milestone reflects Chandan Healthcare's commitment to shareholders and stakeholders, ensuring long-term value creation by expanding high-quality healthcare services across India.

For investors and stakeholders, this expansion aligns with Chandan Healthcare's vision for sustainable growth and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

