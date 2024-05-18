Chennais Amirta International Aviation College Signs MOU With University College of Aviation (UniCAM), Malaysia to Offer Study Abroad Program

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18: Chennais Amirta International Aviation College, a pioneer in the Hotel Management industry and a record-breaking institution in the Culinary Olympics with Three gold medals, Six silver and a bronze, is embarking on a ground-breaking initiative in Aviation education. Record-breaking with placing 25,000 candidates. Acknowledging the burgeoning demand for skilled professionals within the aviation industry, Chennais Amirta International Institution is venturing into Aviation education to bridge the gap between job vacancies and qualified manpower. Presently, there are approximately 137 Airports in India, with 3,000-4,000 vacancies at the Chennai airport alone, with a cumulative demand of 411,000 skilled individuals across various airports in India.

As part of its strategic expansion plans, Chennais Amirta is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the esteemed University College of Aviation, Malaysia. This strategic alliance will offer students a comprehensive two-year program at the Mount Road campus, followed by the culmination of their studies at the University College of Aviation in Malaysia.

Additionally, students will benefit from exclusive six-month training opportunities at Malaysian airports, leveraging the expertise and infrastructure available.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today, selected students pursuing a Three-year Degree and Diploma program will complete their first and second years at the Mountroad campus and then embark on a transformative experience in Malaysia. This experience will include six months of classroom education at the University College of Aviation, Malaysia and six months of internship at Malaysian airports during their third year of studies.

Additionally, Chennais Amirta as a trendsetter in providing students with part-time jobs, allowing them to earn between 8,000 and 15,000 per month in India

This unparalleled program aims to equip students with practical skills, global perspectives, and hands-on experience in the dynamic aviation industry. As part of the value-added services, students will receive special training sessions, including grooming, spoken Hindi and English, international ticket booking coaching, and IATA training.

R. Boomenathan, Chairman of Chennais Amirta International Aviation College, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark collaboration, stating "We are the first college in aviation education to provide students with the opportunity for training at international airports during their studies. This type of MOU is unique Prof. Dr Captain Ab Manan Bin Mansor, Chairman of University College of Aviation(UniCAM), Malaysia, Kalaiarasan, Founder, Tharshal Academy, Malaysia, Jainanak Singh, Founder, Training Minds, Malaysia remarked that this collaboration would elevate Aviation education to the next level, offering Chennais Amirta students, the international exposure essential for their careers. He appreciated Boomenathan's dynamism and initiatives for global educational collaborations.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Faiz Aizat Bin Ab Manan, Chief Executive, Kalaiarasan, Founder of Tharshal Academy, Malaysia, Jainanak Singh, Founder of Training Minds, Malaysia and Madam Salina Binti Ahmad, Advisor of University College of Aviation, Malaysia, along with dignitaries from Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions, including CEO Kavitha Nandakumar, Dr. Milton, Dean and Banumathi.B, Head - University Affairs.

For more details, please contact: 9363300400

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)