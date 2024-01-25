Chetu Foundation Distributes Blankets, Bringing Warmth to Those in Need

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, successfully organized a Blanket Distribution near its Noida campus, donating a mountain of blankets and winter essentials.

"This drive reflects our core values -- giving back and forging bonds beyond the office," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of The Chetu Foundation. "Our employees' generosity warms more than just hearts; it provides vital protection to people from Noida's winters, where Himalayan chills can plummet to 3°C."

More than 24 Chetu team members, armed with warmth and smiles, recently distributed over 100 blankets and winter accessories, bringing comfort to countless residents.

"Chetu, through its Foundation, is deeply committed to leaving a positive footprint beyond the world of software," Bansal emphasized. "This commitment is woven into the very fabric of The Foundation's values."

The mission of The Chetu Foundation, which supports disaster relief, education, health, and humanitarian initiatives, includes:

* Empowering people through technology.

* Creating and sustaining positive change.

* Giving back to the community.

* Improving the quality of life.

For more information about The Chetu Foundation, please visit www.chetufoundation.org.

Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a complimentary Skill Development Center for the local community, Chetu's Noida centers also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

The Chetu Foundation

Founded in 2018, The Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, The Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change."

