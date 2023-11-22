Chhotu Ram Public School, Delhi trains IT's students on the miraculous powers of mind with 'Mind Miracle' program

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 22: Escapades for the Soul, November 4th, conducts its monthly MIND MIRACLE workshop on Mindfulness at Chhotu Ram Public School in New Delhi. This is an in-depth extension to their annual workshop on Mindfulness by the same name. In the Monthly Mind Miracle program, various aspects of Mindfulness are slowly unpacked through activities and effective audiovisuals, as mindfulness is best understood and learned through experiential learning. The modules are scientifically designed and cater to the unique needs of students in classes 9-12. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasizes the significance of Socio Emotional Learning. Through Mind Miracle, students learn simple mindfulness techniques that would help in SEL.

The Reinforcement assignments, given at the end of every session, are introspective yet simple and help the students develop a mindful approach to every aspect of their lives.

Scientifically, Neuro science has proved that the brain achieves a level called theta level, the brain operates in a state associated with deep relaxation, creativity, and enhanced learning. These neural frequencies, often accessed during meditation and deep sleep, hold tremendous potential for a transformative change in the people practicing them. It is also about rehabilitating education, mental health practices, and personal development rather than harnessing the latent potential of the mind. "Our aim is to create a generation that becomes a superpower in the usage of its mind. This power to miraculously use the mind will make the nexgen that the country wants," asserts Debika Mitra, the co-founder of the company. Imagine a future where individuals can consciously access the theta state and harvest it for accelerated learning, enhanced creativity, and enhanced well-being. This emerging frontier in neuroscience could transform how we approach education, medicine, and self-discovery, ushering in a period in which the human mind evolves in preparation for new and profound psychological journeys. This shift could be the cornerstone of the most significant change humanity has ever experienced, fundamentally changing how we discover and nurture our incredible psychic potential.

The key benefits of the program will be stress management through mindfulness techniques and relaxation exercises that will help the students cope with academic pressure and daily challenges in their regular lives.

Academic improvement and excellence can be achieved by students through simple, easy ways that improve focus, goal setting, and manifesting them through positive thoughts and consistent actions. Students will develop faith in their potential, break their limiting beliefs, and gain confidence to dream big, which will improve their self-esteem.

Building emotional resilience is an important segment of the workshop, with which the students will bounce back from setbacks, creating a positive mindset for future success. The impact of the above would be responsible social behavior, that is, better response in challenging situations and a compassionate approach towards others. "My biggest accomplishment is when students of Chhotu Ram walk up to me and ask, when is the next session, Madam? We thoroughly enjoy the class and look forward to the next one," says Debika.

"We were taking a session in Lotus Petal School, Gurgaon. After the session, a boy comes up to me and says, Ma'am, you are my influencer. These lines are the biggest satisfaction that I get as a teacher in my two decades of teaching children at various levels", she executes.

With the popularity of the Mind Miracle program, schools and colleges are realizing the importance of mindfulness and joining the Escapades Tribe to benefit. With the largest market share in cognitive training, Escapades is ruling the roost in this vertical.

Debika Mitra, a research scholar with a masters in Cell Biology with a qualification and experience of teaching for more than two decades, and Nabarun Banerjee, a media professional, the Co-Founders of Esacapades For The Soul, believe that an insight into mindfulness and developing mindfulness in students is the need of the hour, and it's high time that the students become aware of Mindfulness and its practices, the power of the mind, and what miracles it can bring to their lives.

For instance, if a child repeatedly fails to win a race while competing with other participants, then that child, at the outset, understands her physical capability and limitations, which compels her to put in more effort to win it eventually. In other words, the scope of thinking as "I have to beat them" becomes sparse whereas "I have to win it" becomes comparatively greater. - 'Effects of Sports on Enhancing Mindfulness among Children: Issues and Evidence from India'; Excerpts from the Research Article Written by Debika Mitra

As Debika Mitra says, "We are the first to bring Mindfulness to school students as a mass movement in our country through our 'Mind Miracle' program. Our vision is not only to equip the students with practical techniques to manage stress, improve focus, enhance creativity, and develop effective study habits, but also to help them face any potential challenges of life mindfully and help them manifest their dreams. We believe these Mindful individuals would be an asset to the country and become the future change makers of the world.

For more information, please visit: www.escapadesforthesoul.com

