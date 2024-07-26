CIAL to launch smart gates for international travellers, Self-immigration process in 20 seconds

VMPL Cochin [India], July 26: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to become the second airport in India to implement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s prestigious Trusted Traveller Programme, facilitating a seamless immigration process through self-authentication at specially designed smart gates at immigration counters. Following the roll-out at Delhi International Airport in June, CIAL has begun an infrastructure makeover at the immigration area, dedicating 8 lanes to biometric e-gates, enabling international travellers to complete the immigration process by themselves in 20 seconds. This state-of-the-art facility will be launched by August 2024. The MHA's Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Travellers' (FTI-TTP) programme aims to expedite the immigration clearance for eligible Indian Nationals and Foreign Nationals holding OCI cards. Applicants must complete a one-time registration process, on the MHA portal, upload necessary documents, and enrol biometrics (fingerprint and face image) at the Foreigner's Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or help desks set up in the immigration area. Upon successful validation through mobile OTP, travellers can use the smart gates, bypassing long queues at the departure/arrival immigration counters by self-scanning their passports and using the face recognition system. This eliminates the need for human interaction or fact-checking during immigration.

The Bureau of Immigration at Cochin International Airport has already established an enrollment facility at the FRRO office within Kochi Airport premises and help desks at the immigration area. 2 CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas IAS stated, "Implementing FTI-TTP at CIAL's emigration counter will ensure a fast, safe, and seamless process. CIAL is proud to collaborate with the Bureau of Immigration to facilitate fast-track biometric smart travel at our immigration counters. We understand the importance of a smooth, hassle-free travel experience and leverage cutng-edge technology at every passenger touchpoint. The biometric authentication process will reduce the immigration verification process time from 4 minutes to just 20 seconds."

CIAL, the fourth busiest airport in India for international passenger traffic, handles 10 million passengers and 70,200 air traffic movements annually. The airport has recently implemented the Digiyatra facility, developed by its in-house IT team, and has planned several modernization projects, including the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, to be commissioned next month. The fast-track immigration gates will be deployed this week, with testing starting on Monday, followed by the official launch by August 2024.

