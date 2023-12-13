CIE at IIITH commences AVISHKAR Accelerator Winter 2023 cohort

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the onboarding of 5 startups, for the Avishkar accelerator 2023 Winter cohorts of Deeptech, Medtech, Mediatech and Mobility domains. Since the launch of Avishkar Accelerator in 2016, there have been over 17 cohorts and startups in AI, ML, IoT, and digital health with about 53% of them raising follow-on funding.

The Accelerator Kickoff was held on 11th and 12th December 2023 with CIE's panel of mentors and experts from the industry. From an overwhelming application pool of 150 startups, the selection committee shortlisted 31 startups for the program. The shortlisted startups were from domains of Deeptech, Medtech, Mediatech & Mobility

As a part of the Avishkar Accelerator, the selected startups will receive INR 40L Seed Fund along with a detailed 6-month plan that offers 4 streams of mentorship - Business Strategy, GoToMarket Plan, Technical Review and domain-specific mentorship. The program is facilitated jointly by CIE, IIIT Hyd, Co-creation Consulting, and SucSeed Indovation fund among other industry leaders. The program also opens avenues for startups through IIITH's research support and collated networks and Corporate Connects.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, COO of CIE-IIITH says, "Avishkar is a key program of ours that helps deep tech startups that are revenue ready towards market, with research faculty helping with their technologies."

The startups shortlisted for this cohort are:

Mediatech startup

VitraAI by Satvik Jagannath

Medtech startups

Wundrsight by Raunak Swarnkar

Sephirah Innovations Private Limited by Devjani Ghosh Shrestha

Medblue Innovations Pvt Ltd by Jitesh Pandey

Deeptech startups

Cairovision Pvt Ltd by VP Singh

AERO VISION INDUSTRY AND CORPORATION (AVIAC) by Sachin Gattu

IIIT Hyderabad is the first IIIT to be set up in the country, in 1998. IIIT Hyderabad is a research university that ranks in the country for research in various areas of computer science. IIIT-H has also has a strong emphasis on translating research into products and startups. To enable this, the Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) was set up in 2008, which has since grown to be the largest academic incubator in the country. The Centre has very active programs across the spectrum of a startup journey. Entrepreneurship courses and workshops for students, Product Labs to seed new products from research, a pre-incubation program to help entrepreneurs create new startups, incubation to nurture early-stage startups, mentoring programs to improve strategy and business development of the startups, investor pitch days, and several talks/workshops from experts and successful entrepreneurs. CIE-IIITH was supported by DST (TBI) and MeitY (TIDE) in the initial years. Today, there are very active programs focused on emerging technology startups, research-based startups, medical technologies, and social technology startups. In the past 15+ years, CIE has housed over 450+ startups that have raised about 250 Cr funding and created over 2500 jobs.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900509/4215240/IIITH_Logo.jpg

