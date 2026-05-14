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Home / Markets / News / Sugar export ban hits Dwarikesh, Balrampur Chini and others; stocks fall 4%

Sugar export ban hits Dwarikesh, Balrampur Chini and others; stocks fall 4%

Sugar stocks including, Dwarikesh Sugar, and Balrampur Chini fell up to 4 per cent in trade after the government prohibited sugar exports with immediate effect until September 30.

Sugar stocks fall

Sugar export ban hits Dwarikesh, Balrampur Chini and others; stocks fall 4%

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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Shares of sugar sector companies came under pressure today, falling up to 4 per cent in morning trade after the government prohibited sugar exports with immediate effect until September 30, or until further orders.
 
Individually, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was the top loser as it cracked 3.6 per cent to trade at ₹45.03 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 9:35 AM, followed by Dhampur Sugar Mills (₹149.19), Balrampur Chini Mills (₹533.25), Uttam Sugar Mills (₹244), down 3 per cent each.
 
Other counters like Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (₹18.35), Dalmia Bharat Sugar (₹359.7), MVK Agro Food Product (₹498), Magadh Sugar & Energy (₹486), KM Sugar Mills (₹28.81), and Sakthi Sugars (₹17.86) fell in the range of 1 to 3 per cent in trade.
 
 
The government's latest notification on sugar ban does not apply to sugar being exported to the European Union and the US under the tariff rate quota scheme. The order is also not applicable to the shipments under the advance authorisation scheme, government-to-government exports and consignments already in the physical export pipeline.
 
The ban applies to raw, white and ‌refined sugar and marks a shift in policy from "restricted" to "prohibited". 
Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that sugar stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term as the government's order is a negative for the sector. The export opportunities, he said, were one of the key earnings drivers for sugar mills over the last few quarters. 

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"The immediate concern for investors is margin pressure. When exports stop, excess supply stays within the domestic market. That creates pressure on domestic sugar prices while inventory levels rise. Mills that were expecting better realisations through exports may now see lower profitability and slower inventory liquidation," he said.
  
India is the world's second-largest sugar producer.
 

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Topics : Markets News Industry Report Dhampur Sugar Mills Balrampur Chini Mills Stock Market Today Markets Sugar sector Sugar Stocks

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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