CircleChess onboards Gukesh to transform the chess learning ecosystem

New Delhi [India], November 14: Intending to revolutionize the chess learning experience, CircleChess has been making significant waves in the chess world. In a major step towards elevating and transforming the chess learning landscape, CircleChess has partnered with GM Gukesh Dommaraju for a collaboration aimed at coming together for a common goal--empowering, inspiring and elevating the chess learning experience around the world. This collaboration merges the innovative educational vision of CircleChess with the influential expertise of Grandmaster Gukesh, creating a powerful force to inspire and support players in their chess journey worldwide.

GM Gukesh Dommaraju: A Rising Force in the World of Chess

Gukesh, at just 18 years old, has already emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the world of chess. With his recent victory at the Candidates Tournament, he has solidified his place as the youngest World Championship contenders in the history of Chess which will begin on the 25th of November this year.

Gukesh, on this partnership, shared his thoughts "Chess is booming all over the world, with a vast number of people eager to learn and improve. I'm excited to partner with CircleChess, a platform that offers the perfect environment for learning with advanced technology. With the knowledge I've gained over the years, I'm eager to give back to the chess community both in India and globally. I can't wait to begin this incredible journey!"

Gukesh's deep understanding of the game, with the essence of his experience competing at high level tournaments would help add an important layer of expertise to the platform and shape the product offerings of CircleChess.

CircleChess' vision for the future

CircleChess has made its way into the chess world by offering a range of interactive tools and personalized learning experiences by Caissa and Caissa School of Chess. The platform, designed to cater to players of all skill levels also provides real-time feedback. It is no less than an AI Chess coach for you! With a strong focus on innovation, CircleChess brings chess into the modern era, ensuring that every learner, whether a beginner or advanced, can engage with the game in an enriching and effective way. The platform's technological process and commitment to bringing the best for the learners, make it an ideal partner for Gukesh, whose expertise especially at such a young age are invaluable assets to the chess community.

CircleChess also recently made history by becoming the First ever Indian chess company to serve as the Title Sponsor for a global brand, partnering with the Hikaru-led American Gambits team in Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (TechMGCL). This significant achievement added another exciting chapter to the Indian chess revolution.

Kumar Gaurav, Founder of CircleChess visions a future where CircleChess is universally recognized as the synonym and epitome of chess learning and growth. AI platform like Caissa and its own Caissa School of Chess, where you get to learn directly from elite coaching panels and enhance your chess journey are already transforming how players of all levels learn and play chess, making the game more accessible and engaging.

Speaking on this exciting partnership with Gukesh, Kumar Gaurav, founder of CircleChess shared his vision,"At CircleChess, we're transforming the chess experience. With innovative technology and insights from Prodigies' GM coaches, our gamified platform offers personalized, step-by-step learning that helps players of all levels see real progress. Partnering with Gukesh aligns with our mission to make chess more accessible, engaging, and inspiring. His dedication mirrors our commitment to nurturing and celebrating every player's journey, empowering them to reach their full potential--one move at a time."

The strong team of elite coaches like coaches like GM RB Ramesh,GM Vishnu Prasanna, GM Swapnil Dhopade, GM Akash Ganesan and GM Srinath Narayanan who are the catalyst in fulfilling the mission of CircleChess are strengthening their commitment to making a positive impact in the world of chess and contributing to the success of chess players around the globe. He sees CircleChess as more than just a platform --it's a movement that will shape the future of chess learning with AI.

GM Vishnu Prasanna, Chief Chess officer at CircleChess shared his thoughts on this partnership"I am genuinely thrilled to welcome GM Gukesh to the CircleChess family! Having watched Gukesh's journey from a young talent to one of the brightest stars in chess, it's a personal joy to collaborate with someone whose dedication and passion I deeply admire. Together, with our vision to revolutionise chess learning through cutting-edge technology, we're set to create something truly special. We aim to push the boundaries of learning, strategy, and innovation, empowering players everywhere to reach new heights. Here's to making history together, one brilliant move at a time.

Looking towards the future

This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the world of chess education. As Gukesh and CircleChess join forces, the future of chess learning is all set to be revolutionized. With this collaboration, CircleChess and Gukesh are ready to inspire and empower chess players across the globe. Together, they are setting a new standard for the chess learning experience, encouraging players to dream big, aim high, and take their skills to the next level.

Ultimately, CircleChess' goal is to create the largest community of chess learners globally, empowering players to unlock their full potential and achieve new heights in the game.

