Friday, March 13, 2026 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,690

gold, gold prices, traders

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,840 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.  
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,690. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,63,300 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,360. 
 
   

Also Read

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,63,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,89,900

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold declines ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh/10g amid global bearish sentiment

gold

Gold edges above $5,000 as inflation jitters ease; key US data in focus

Should you invest in Gold, Silver right now?

Iran war boosts gold, silver appeal; Tata MF advises staggered buying

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,390; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,690 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,840.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
US gold prices climbed on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and declining US Treasury yields, while investors assessed the economic implications of an escalating West Asia conflict.
 
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $5,112.34 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery edged 0.2 per cent lower to $5,115.80.
 
Spot silver was up 1.5 per cent at $85.03 per ounce. Spot platinum gained 1.3 per cent to $2,159.01 and palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $1,630.71.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Explained: Why India faces LPG shortage amid ongoing West Asia war

ships, oil vessels, oil terminals

Brent tops $100 as Iran attacks tankers in Iraq, Oman clears oil terminal

Russian Oil

India's Russian oil buy surges 50% amid scramble to replace lost barrels

crude oil, oil sector

IEA floats proposal for largest-ever oil release amid West Asia conflict

President & CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin H Nasser

Aramco CEO warns of catastrophic oil market impact from prolonged Iran war

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyStock Market CrashMaruti Suzuki Target PriceGold and Silver Rate todayAdani Total Gas ShareUS-Iran War UpdateLPG Shortage demand InductionLPG Crisis