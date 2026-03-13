F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for March 30; check levels
Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 3 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent, said Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities
Nandish Shah New Delhi
Derivative Strategy by Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities
Bull Spread Strategy on National Aluminum
Buy National Aluminium (30-March Expiry) 420 CALL at ₹11 & simultaneously sell 430 CALL at ₹8
Lot Size: 3750
Cost of the strategy: ₹3 (₹11250 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹26,250 if National Aluminium closes at or above 430 on 30 March expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹423
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.33
Approx margin required: ₹54,000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the NATIONAL ALUMINIUM Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 2.5 per cent.
- Primary trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its important moving averages.
- Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily and weekly charts.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty
Buy NIFTY (30-March Expiry) 23600 PUT at ₹402 & simultaneously sell 23,400 PUT at ₹345
Lot Size: 65
Maximum profit: ₹9,295 if NIFTY closes at or below 23,400 on 30 March expiry.
Maximum Loss: ₹3,705 If NIFTY closes at or above 23,600 on 30 March expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹23,543
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.51
Approx margin required: ₹31,000
Rationale:
- Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 3 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent.
- Aggressive short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the March series till now, where we have seen 55 per cent rise in OI with price falling by 7 per cent
- Short term trend for the Nifty remains weak as it is placed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
- RSI Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 40, suggesting strength in the downtrend.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 6:38 AM IST