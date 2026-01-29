ClearTouch expands fintech footprint with goCollect integration for AI-powered, field-synchronized collection outcomes

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29: ClearTouch, a leading provider of AI-driven cloud contact center solutions, today announced its integration with Credility's goCollect platform, India's fastest-growing system for digital, telecalling, and field-based loan collections.

This partnership brings ClearTouch's dialer intelligence and natural language compliance (NLC) directly inside goCollect's telecalling CRM, enabling lenders to reduce operational silos and improve coordination between telecallers and field recovery agents.

In tier-2 to tier-5 markets, where NBFCs handle large AUMs and cash collections dominate, the goCollect field app has become indispensable. With this integration, ClearTouch amplifies that strength by:

- Syncing telecaller actions instantly to on-ground field teams.

- Eliminating system toggling and manual re-entry.

- Ensuring every PTP commitment turns into a recoverable action.

- Supporting multi-touch borrower engagement across channels.

- Delivering compliance guardrails out of the box.

From digital nudges in early buckets to cash pickup fulfilment, ClearTouch accelerates every step of the recovery cycle.

Core outcomes for lenders

- Higher contactability with intelligent auto-dial and prioritized case lists

- Real-time PTP fulfilment via instant assignment to field agents

- Improved team utilization with guided workflows and performance analytics

- Regulatory-ready governance with recordings, transcripts, sentiment analysis, and keyword alerts

- Unified telecalling and field visibility for faster revenue realization.

- Lower cost per collection with smarter channel routing.

Collections cannot afford handoffs that break borrower intent. By embedding our contact center intelligence into goCollect's telecalling CRM, we ensure that what's promised on a call is acted upon in the field without delay, data loss, or compliance risk.

Dhivakar Aridoss, Marketing Head, ClearTouch

ClearTouch continuously feeds call outcomes, transcriptions, keyword flags, and borrower sentiment back into goCollect, enabling lenders to make faster, more informed decisions on field deployment, channel escalation, risk segmentation, borrower intent analysis, and next-best actions.

ClearTouch allows us to bring smart contact strategies into our field-first ecosystem. Telecallers initiate action digitally; field agents complete it physically, and now both stay in lockstep. This drastically reduces TAT and boosts accountability across the board.

Dhruv Vora, Operations Director, Credility

ClearTouch sees this partnership as part of its broader mission to support lenders across India, enabling them to scale operations faster and meet evolving compliance standards with confidence.

About ClearTouch

ClearTouch is a cloud-hosted contact center platform provider, which enhances the customer experience of organizations across verticals.

Our platform comes packaged with everything - dialer, telephony, team management, analytics & intelligence, data & digital services, and integrations -- all of this at a per-minute pricing. Besides, it comes with Workforce Optimation, List Management Service, Voice Analytics, and Standards Compliance features.

Unlike other platform providers, there are no contractual commitments with us. No long-term contracts. No minimum guarantees.

We have integrations with multiple industry CRMs, Helpdesk software, collections software, and it is easily integrable with any best-of-breed IT solution.

As pioneers in cloud technology, ClearTouch has been in business for over 20+ years, worldwide presence, serving over 2500+ diverse client base, and 2.2+ billion calls handled as standing testimony of our position in the customer experience space.

