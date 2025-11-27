Cleartrip launches its biggest Black Friday Holiday Sale for 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of the fastest growing online travel brands, has launched its highly anticipated Black Friday Holiday Sale, offering customers some great travel deals of the year on flights, hotels, and buses. As India enters the peak festive-winter travel season, this sale provides an excellent opportunity for travellers to plan their year-end getaways early, with unmissable value deals available starting November 25, 2025.

This sale aims to make festive travel more affordable by offering attractive deals on both domestic and international flights, as well as 4-star and 5-star hotels. To help travellers unlock further value, Cleartrip has partnered with major banks and co-branded credit card programs to provide instant discounts and cashback.

Cleartrip's travel offers include domestic flights starting from ₹999 and international fares from ₹5,999, along with 25-60% discounts on select domestic hotels and 5-star stays from ₹3,499. Travellers can also avail a ₹49 Bus Pass with savings on subsequent rides, special loyalty bonuses for Flipkart and Myntra members, and additional instant discounts through Flipkart SBI and Axis cards. The sale features multiple limited-period deals such as Tatkaal Sale and Evening Deals, while new users get flat discounts across hotels and flights using the code CTFIRST, plus complimentary visa rejection cover on eligible international bookings.

Gaurav Patwari, Chief Business Officer - Air, Cleartrip, said, "This year's Black Friday Holiday Sale is designed for travellers seeking value deals while enjoying the flexibility to plan their long-awaited trips. With increased demand for winter and year-end travel, many are looking to escape their daily routines. The Black Friday Holiday event aims to enhance the travel planning and booking experience by offering some irresistible deals across flights, hotels, and buses, along with added benefits such as the industry-first Visa Rejection Cover."

Deal Details:

1) Tatkaal Sale - Everyday till Sale ends | 12 PM

Flights

* Domestic flights from ₹999 (Code: DOMFLASH)*

* International flights from ₹5,999 (Code: INTFLASH)*

Hotels

* Flat 50% off (Code: TATKAAL) - Limited inventory*

Bus

* Flat 15% off (Code: BUSFLASH)*

* Bus Pass at ₹49*

2. Limited Period Deals - Everyday till Sale ends | 7 PM

Flights

- Up to 100% off on seats or meals*

Hotels (Domestic)

- Flat 20% off (Code: CTFLASH)*

Bus

- Flat 15% off (Code: BUSFLASH)*

3. Bank Credit Card Offers

SBI Cards & EMI

* Up to 25% off on Domestic flights*

* Up to 15% off on International flights*

* Flat 25% off on domestic hotels*

* Flat 20% off on international hotels*

* Flat 10% off (up to ₹500) on buses + Bus Pass at ₹49*

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card & Flipkart SBI Credit Card

* Unlimited 15% off on flights - 10% instant + 5% cashback*

* Unlimited 25% off on domestic hotels - 20% instant + 5% cashback*

* Unlimited 15% off on buses - 10% instant + 5% cashback*

* No minimum booking value | Unlimited transactions during Black Friday Holiday Sale*

4. Additional Category-Wide Deals

Flights

* New Year Special - Up to 26% off*

* Honeymoon Offer - Flat 15% off for 2+ passengers*

* FREE visa rejection cover* on eligible international fares

Hotels

* 5-star stays from ₹3,499*

* 4-star stays from ₹1,999*

* 25-60% off across 70,000+ domestic & 4 lakh+ international properties*

* Extra 8% loyalty discount for Flipkart & Myntra loyalty customers on select domestic hotels*

* New users: Hotels, Flat 25% off (Code: CTFIRST)* & Flights - Domestic Flat 15% off & International Flat 12% off (Code: CTFIRST)

Bus

* Bus Pass at ₹49*

* Flat 15% off on all buses*

* Terms and Conditions Applicable to All Offers and Promotions. Cleartrip is an intermediary, and prices are controlled by the end service provider. Please read all applicable terms before booking.

For media queries, please write to media@cleartrip.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)