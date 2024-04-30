Climeto and APIC Partner to Host India's First 100% Plastic-Neutral Event : Plastic Recycling Conference Asia

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: In a significant win for the fight against plastic waste, the AP Industry Conference (APIC) is partnering with Climeto to host India's first-ever 100% plastic-neutral Event. This groundbreaking event, the Plastic Recycling Conference Asia (PRCA), will be held in Delhi on May 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

APIC, known for organizing important conferences, is setting a new standard for event sustainability. Through meticulous plastic footprint assessment by Climeto, APIC has identified and significantly reduced plastic usage throughout the PRCA.

"We are committed to using less plastic and handling waste responsibly," said Amit Purohit, Founder of APIC. "Our partnership with Climeto ensures that the PRCA adheres to global best practices for plastic neutrality."

Climeto is a leading organization dedicated to promoting responsible plastic use. Their Plastic Stewardship Programs help companies minimize plastic usage, invest in accredited and verified plastic waste collection and recycling initiatives, and achieve plastic neutrality with transparency.

"Consumers are demanding accountability and transparency from companies regarding plastic waste," said Keshav Bhootda, Director at Climeto. "APIC's commitment to plastic neutrality at the PRCA is a powerful example for other organizations to follow."

The PRCA represents a major step forward in India's fight against plastic pollution. APIC and Climeto's collaboration paves the way for a cleaner future and inspires others to hold eco-friendly events.

