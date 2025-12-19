CMSB Conferred National Awards Recognising Excellence in Governance, Law, Ethical Journalism, Public Service, Innovation & Culture

SMPL
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi, successfully organised the National Press Day Commemoration and the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025, honouring distinguished individuals from civic administration, governance, law, journalism, public service, innovation, culture, social welfare, entrepreneurship, and knowledge-based services for their exemplary contributions to nation-building and democratic values. The event was held at Ashok LaLiT, Bengaluru, on 28 November 2025
These national recognitions reflect CMSB's continued commitment to upholding constitutional values, ethical governance, responsible journalism, innovation, and public trust, in alignment with the principles upheld by the Press Council of India and the Press Information Bureau, Government of India.
The ceremony was held in the presence of senior officials, representatives of government bodies, media organisations, civic institutions, cultural organisations, and distinguished guests, marking a significant national platform for recognising professional excellence and public responsibility.
Civic Administration, Governance & Legal Excellence
* Shri Mallikarjun S. Mylar
Advocate, Supreme Court of India
Award Category: Exemplary Service in the Field of Law
* Shri Eswara S. Rayudu
Deputy Commissioner, Jayanagar Division, BBMP
Award Category: Civic Governance & Urban Development Excellence
* Smt. Renu Ranka
Member, Prime Minister's 15-Point Programme Committee
Award Category: Public Welfare & Community Development Leadership
Media & Journalism Excellence
In recognition of ethical journalism, editorial integrity, and impactful public communication, CMSB honoured the following media professionals:
* Shri Chidananda Patel
Deputy Editor & Political Bureau Head, News18
o Award Category: Excellence in Political Journalism & National Affairs Reporting
* Shri Rehman
Anchor, TV9 Kannada
Award Category: Excellence in Television News Presentation
* Shri Pramod Shastri
Political Bureau, TV9 Kannada
Award Category: Excellence in Political & Legislative Reporting
* Smt. Radha Hiregoudar
Chief Editor, Guarantee News Kannada
Award Category: Editorial Leadership & Media Integrity Excellence
* Smt. Namratha M.
Director, Guarantee News Kannada
Award Category: Excellence in Media Management & Digital Broadcasting
* Shri Lakshminarayan
Film Bureau Head, Guarantee News Kannada
Award Category: Excellence in Media Coordination & Industry Reporting
* Shri Mubarak S.
Editor-in-Chief, JKNewsKannada.com
Award Category: Excellence in Digital Journalism & News Leadership
Public Service, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & International Engagement
* Shri Pardeep Kumar
Zonal Head / Programme Director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR),
Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India
Award Category: Cultural Diplomacy & International Exchange Excellence
* Dr. Vasanth Samaga
Founder & Director, Biomylz Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Innovation & Excellence in Health Technology
* Shri Amit Kumar
Chief Food & Health Inspector, Indian Railways
Award Category: Excellence in Public Health & Safety Enforcement
* Smt. Priyanka B. S.
Entrepreneur
Award Category: Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Innovation & Enterprise
* Dr. Asif Iqbal
President, Indian Economic Trade Organization
Award Category: International Relations & Global Trade Leadership Award
Hospitality, Arts, Culture & Creative Excellence
* Shri Akshay Kumar
Chef De Partie, The Ashok LaLiT, Bengaluru
Award Category: Excellence in Culinary Service & Hospitality Leadership
* Shri Loveguru Sumanth
Artist, Kannada Film Industry
Award Category: Creative Arts & Entertainment Contribution Award
* Shri Naveen Reddy B.
Indian Film Director
Award Category: Excellence in Cinema Direction & Visual Storytelling
Social Leadership & Community Empowerment
* Shri S. Yathiraj
State President, Karnataka Nava Nirmana Sena
Award Category: Public Leadership & Social Empowerment Award
* Anitha Kothari
Social Worker
Award Category: Excellence in Social Service & Community Empowerment
* Smt. Vijaylakshmi Urs
Social Worker
Award Category: Lifetime Contribution to Social Welfare & Public Good
Chairman's Statement
On behalf of Dr. Bickey Bangari, Chairman - CMSB, the address was conveyed by Shri Ashok Bannidinni, Advocate-on-Record (AOR), Supreme Court of India, who stated that the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025 recognise exemplary contributions by senior bureaucrats, media professionals, and public servants in service of the nation.
He emphasised that honouring excellence across governance, media, innovation, and knowledge-based disciplines strengthens constitutional values, ethical conduct, public trust, and responsible leadership, reinforcing the pillars of India's democratic framework.
Special Note
CMSB places on record its sincere appreciation for Smt. Radha Hiregoudar, Chief Editor, Guarantee News Kannada, whose work reflects constitutional discipline, media ethics, and editorial integrity, positioning her as a credible role model for responsible journalism and women's leadership in media.
Acknowledgement - CMSB Karnataka Unit:
The Council expresses its sincere gratitude to all CMSB Karnataka Unit delegates and members for their dedication and cooperation. Special appreciation is extended to Shri Mubarak S., Karnataka State President - CMSB, for his leadership and pivotal role in the successful execution of the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025.
