Coffee Island brings India's first European Coffee Culture with its launch in Gurugram

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 30: Coffee Island today announced its debut in India in partnership with Vita Nova. This strategic entry marks a significant milestone for the brand as it forays into one of the world's most dynamic coffee markets to offer a distinctive European Coffee Culture experience.

* Opens its first store in India at HQ27 Gurugram in partnership with Vita Nova

* Aims to expand presence by establishing 5 outlets in NCR by March 2025 and 20 outlets across the country by March 2026

Located at HQ27 in Gurgaon, the new Coffee Island outlet showcases the brand's signature and proprietary in-house roasting process and an impressive selection of Global Single Estate Beans, Global Blends and unique Home Blends. Over the past six months, the Coffee Island R & D team has been working closely with experts including 'Asia's first Coffee lady', Mrs. Sunalini Menon, to create uniquely curated and ethically sourced repertoire of beverages. Guests can indulge in a diverse menu of specialty coffee drinks, including Spanish Bombon, Mocha Espressione, Coffeeccino, Freddo Espresso Ristretto, Signature Iced Latte, Vietnamese Shakerato, Proffees and Bumble Coffee. It also has an interesting range of non-coffee beverages such as, Granitas, Milk Shakes, Flavoured Hot and Cold Chocolates, amongst others.

The exceptional coffee experience will be complemented by a carefully curated selection of freshly prepared food options, crafted by one of the most distinguished chefs in the country, Chef Arjyo Banerjee. The comprehensive menu boasts of artisanal sandwiches, toasted melts, classic pasta dishes, and fresh & healthy salads. The signature savoury items include Peperoncini Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Mediterranean Quinoa Bliss Bowl, and Roasted Tomato Basil Bocconcini Pide. On the sweet side, notable highlights include creative desserts such as Banoffee with Nolen Gur, Rocky Road Muffins, and Custard-filled Croissants.

A key highlight of this launch is the exclusive loyalty program, which offers unparalleled rewards and a seamless way for customers to feel more connected to the brand from Day 1. Offering an end-to-end experience, the brand is launching a diverse range of retail products, including Cold Brews, Instant Coffee, Iced Tea, Pour Overs, and more, allowing for consumers to enjoy the brand's unique taste even at home and on the go.

Commenting on the launch, Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO, Coffee Island, said, "We are excited to introduce the Coffee Island brand to India. The country's vibrant coffee culture and increasing demand for premium experiences present a compelling opportunity for strategic growth, and we are glad to have partnered with Vita Nova as we debut in this dynamic market. While strategic expansion remains a priority, our core objective is to consistently deliver exceptional coffee quality at affordable prices nationwide. Our vision is to bridge the gap in the Indian cafe market and foster a European Coffee Culture amongst Indian coffee enthusiasts by providing the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that have made us a globally trusted name over the last 25 years."

Coffee Island has ambitious plans for expansion in India, aiming to establish a robust presence in the country. The company intends to open 20 outlets by March 2026 and further increase its footprint to 250 outlets by 2029. The initial rollout will commence in Delhi NCR, paving the way for nationwide expansion, with upcoming locations in key cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Additionally, Coffee Island, in partnership with Vita Nova, will also venture into neighbouring markets, including Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives, in the near future.

Pratyush Kumar Sureka, Founder, Vita Nova, and second-time entrepreneur, and Samit Khanna, Co-founder and former growth head at Pizza Hut, Yum! started Vita Nova with a shared promise; a promise to deliver quality with value; and to do it with a passionate and fun-loving team.

Pratyush Kumar Sureka, Founder, Vita Nova, said , "At Vita Nova, we are driven by an unwavering passion for crafting extraordinary culinary experiences. Our partnership with Coffee Island marks a significant milestone, as we introduce an authentic European Coffee Culture to India for the first time. We believe Coffee Island plugs all the gaps currently in the Indian Cafe Industry with a fun, young and vibrant culture where all are welcome to have meaningful conversations over sumptuous experiences. This strategic collaboration caters to the growing demand for premium coffee experiences among Indian consumers, who are increasingly seeking high-quality and unique offerings. We look forward to expanding Coffee Island's presence across India and neighbouring regions."

With outlets worldwide, Coffee Island's commitment goes beyond exceptional coffee. The brand is deeply rooted in sustainability, ensuring that all its coffee is sourced ethically and from small and underpaid farmers and all its coffee waste from its cafes are upcycled into making daily use products. The brand also embraces environmentally conscious practices in its operations, from eco-friendly packaging to energy-efficient store designs, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and promote a more sustainable coffee culture globally. Even their disposable cups are biodegradable where each cup has a potential to turn into a beautiful plant.

About Coffee Island

Coffee Island opened its doors in 1999, in Patras Greece with a coffee shop as its sole asset. Today, our coffee shop network is spread across Greece, Cyprus, UK, UAE, Canada, Switzerland, Egypt, Dubai, Hongkong, Romania amongst other countries; simultaneously establishing our own coffee production and processing units that provide our coffee shops with a wide variety of the best coffee beans the world has to offer. In 2009, Coffee Island developed Coffee-to-go services to cater to the needs of an increasingly mobile consumer. At present, Coffee Island puts sustainable production methods at the core of its growth plans. We are certified for our quality assurance production techniques through the ISO 22000 certification, a testament to the quality of our coffee, our production capacities and our competitive price offering. Since November 2016, May 2017 and November 2019 three more links has been added to our chain. Through Knowledge, Dedication, Love and Artistry two more coffee shop has been added to Coffee Island's family, this time in London of the United Kingdom, Toronto, Canada and Dubai. Coffee Island are proud members of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). Four of our team-members are SCAE Authorized Trainers who support our investments in the training and continuous development of our staff while another four are "Q-Graders", certified by the Coffee Quality Institute. Our commitment to coffee excellence, staff training, excellent customer service, and our enduring relationships with more than 220,000 coffee lovers, led to Coffee Island being nominated as the 'Best Coffee Chain of Southern Europe' in EU's Coffee Awards. Despite our achievements, we at Coffee Island don't rest on our laurels. Our vision is to use our innovative business model to weather market turbulences, achieve sustainable business results and grow further; and in a world evolving at breakneck speed, to do so needs increasing speed, mobility and agility. Our overarching promise is to offer on-the-go conveniences without compromising on quality.

About Vita Nova

Vita Nova is a leading gourmet food and beverage company in India, dedicated to introducing global brands that deliver authenticity, innovation, and quality at value to Indian consumers.

