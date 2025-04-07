Comviva Appoints Bhagwati Shetty as CHRO to Drive Global Talent and Culture Transformation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 7: Comviva, a global leader in AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms, today announced the appointment of Bhagwati Shetty as the Chief Human Resources Officer. This appointment is a strategic step in Comviva's transformation journey as it strengthens its position as an agile and performance driven organization.

* Bhagwati steps into the role of CHRO with a focused agenda of strengthening the people strategy to support the company's ambitious growth plans.

As Comviva accelerates its Comviva 2.0 vision, with expanded investments in developed markets like Europe and North America, Bhagwati's diverse experience and leadership will be instrumental in aligning the people strategy with the company's growth ambitions, enhancing workforce capabilities, and ensuring a future-ready organization which can scale at speed.

With over 16 years of rich experience across Manufacturing, Technology, Telecom, and Financial Services sectors, Bhagwati is a purpose-driven, highly adaptable thought leader recognized for her expertise in people leadership, her ability to create synergies and drive culture transformation.

Commenting on her appointment, Bhagwati Shetty, said, "I am honored to be part of Comviva's global transformation journey. At the core of every organization's success are its people, and I am committed to fostering an inclusive, high-performance culture that empowers our employees to thrive. By driving meaningful change, we aim to create an environment where talent flourishes and innovation thrives--delivering credible impact for our people, customers, and the organization. I look forward to embracing new challenges and contributing to Comviva's continued growth as a people-first company."

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva, said, "We welcome Bhagwati into this new role and we are confident that her expertise in cultural and HR transformation will be instrumental in cultivating a dynamic, people-centric work environment, driving Comviva's vision on a global scale. As we move into the journey to become an AI-first company at an organizational level, we look forward to her expertise to help us in this transition. Her exceptional leadership abilities, seamless alignment with our organizational culture, and extensive industry experience position her as a valuable addition to the Comviva family."

Prior to joining Comviva, Bhagwati held leadership roles at Mahindra Group and created significant impact across the Group companies with her work around 'Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI)'. She has played a pivotal role in building future leaders, promoting a growth mindset, and fostering an inclusive culture. Prior to this, she has held strategic roles across organizations such as Vodafone India Limited, Wipro Ltd and Cummins India.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva empowers organizations to achieve transformative growth by delivering measurable business impact. Our innovative portfolio of AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enhances simplicity, agility, and speed, enabling businesses to meet evolving market demands effectively.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva partners with global leaders in the Communications and Financial industries to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With solutions deployed by over 130 Communication Service Providers and Financial Institutions across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide.

As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a proud member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow.

For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

Contact Details:

Sundeep Mehta

DGM, Corporate Communications

Email: Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Contact no.: +91()9910030732

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658930/Bhagwati_Shetty_CHRO_Comviva.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

