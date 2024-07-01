Comviva Certified as a Great Place To Work in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 1: Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification™ by the Great Place to Work.

The Great Place To Work Certification is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices based on a rigorous assessment process. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work model, which evaluates a workplace based on its Trust Index™ and Culture Audit™ attributes.

Commenting on the certification, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "We are delighted to receive the Great Place To Work Certification again for the second time. At Comviva, we are dedicated to cultivating a culture of inclusion, engagement, and continuous growth. Our people are the cornerstone of our success, and we firmly believe that when they are nurtured in an environment where they feel valued, confident, and empowered, the positive impact extends beyond our company to our clients worldwide."

Based on the assessment by the Great Place to Work, Comviva scored exceedingly well on attributes such as employees' physical and emotional well-being, inclusivity & equal Opportunities, pride & respect, credibility, camaraderie and belongingness. Comviva has also garnered high praise for its open and accessible communication culture, which promotes a positive and inclusive workplace where new employees feel welcomed and valued from the outset.

"We are incredibly proud to be certified as a 'Great Place To Work.' This certification reflects our ongoing efforts to cultivate a workplace where our employees feel valued, supported, and inspired. We are committed to creating opportunities that nurture talent and foster growth, particularly for all genders. Employee well-being and wellness have always been a focal point at Comviva and we prioritize creating a flexible and empowered work environment, which has consistently received positive feedback in our surveys," said Vaishnavi Shukla, Chief Human Resource Officer at Comviva.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/4760440/Comviva_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)