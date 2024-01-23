Concorde launches Concorde Antares 7 lakh sq.ft. development with a GDV of Rs 525cr in North Bangalore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 23: Concorde, a leading Bangalore based real estate developer, as part of its planned expansion, has launched Concorde Antares, a high-rise lakeside apartment nestled off Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura, Bangalore with a gross development value of Rs 525cr. Concorde Antares comprises 592 units of 2,3 & 4 BHK apartments and duplex penthouses spread across 7 acres. The project has 5 towers with 16 floors each, boasting of 60+ amenities with an expansive 19,000 sq. Ft. signature clubhouse - Evolve; including Alexa-enabled smart features. Antares stands as a testament to Concorde's commitment to crafting homes that blends modern lifestyle and are community oriented.

"Concorde Antares is the first in a series of our planned expansion that we will undertake in Bengaluru. We are bullish on the residential sector and have set ourselves ambitious targets for the current fiscal. We are actively looking at developing upcoming micro markets in Bengaluru such as Malur, Thannisandra, Sarjapur, Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura etc. In total we will develop 3.5 mn sq ft with an expected revenue of Rs 1200cr over the next 2 years. Concorde Antares will have all the salient features of a Concorde project and we are confident that our customer-centric design, innovation, and quality construction will redefine modern living spaces in Bangalore, creating significant value for both customers and stakeholders." said Nesara B.S, Chairman, Concorde.

Concorde Antares is a high-rise lakeside residential precinct that optimises the 'living experience' that epitomizes modern living with a community-oriented lifestyle. The project encompasses an impressive 81% open spaces, one of the highest in the city, fostering a harmonious community-oriented lifestyle. The property is adorned with 25+ species of indigenous plants and offers uninterrupted views of the city skyline and lake landscape facilitated by 7ft bay windows. Concorde Antares exemplifies the philosophy of SMART living in all their Concorde Homes where SMART means: SUSTAINABLE LIVING, MODERN DESIGN, AMENITIES RICH, REAL VALUE & TECH ENABLED features such as allowing control over electricals, lighting, and appliances through a ALEXA and dedicated app. The lifestyle is further enriched with over 60 outdoor and indoor amenities, including bifurcated zones such as the active and sports zone featuring unique amenities like pickleball, tennis, basketball, and a cricket pitch. The recreational zone offers distinctive features like a remote-control toy car track and a yoga pavilion, while the leisure zone provides decks around the lakeside, outdoor working pods, and a Community Hub with an amphitheatre, festive lawn, senior citizen interaction square, community farm, and party deck.

Additionally, Concorde Antares boasts the company's signature clubhouse, Evolve, which spans 19,000 sq.ft. and is crafted to fulfil various hobbies, offering an array of sports and leisure amenities. Exclusive membership privileges accompany ownership benefits, ensuring amenities curated for every family member, including unique offerings such as a squash court, cafe, gym, co-working spaces, indoor badminton court, mini-theatre, indoor board games, billiards, and more. Other notable features of Concorde Antares include elements of sustainability such as a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), rainwater harvesting for well and groundwater replenishment, naturally regenerating bio-ponds fostering micro-ecosystems, and the use of STP treated water for flushes to aid in water conservation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)