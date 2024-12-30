Connecting Generations: RECAL's Global Alumni Meet 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: The REC/NIT Trichy Alumni Association (RECAL) proudly presents the NIT Tiruchirappalli Global Alumni Meet (GAM) 2025, scheduled for January 4, 2025, at the prestigious ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. The title sponsor for the event is Kalyan Jewellers, powered by SHRIRAM Finance. This grand event will gather 1,500 alumni, faculty, and students to celebrate their contributions, foster connections, and strengthen the bonds that make NIT Tiruchirappalli an institution of excellence. With inspiring keynote speakers, vibrant entertainment, and unparalleled networking opportunities, GAM 2025 promises to be a remarkable gathering for all attendees.

Esteemed Speakers and Thought Leaders

The Chief Guest will be N. Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group, while Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, will serve as the Guest of Honor. Additionally, Gopi Kallayil, Chief Business Strategist at Google AI, will deliver the keynote address, highlighting the transformative role of AI in career and life. This impressive lineup underscores the synergy between academia and industry in shaping India's educational and technological landscape.

Strengthening the Community Through Alumni Engagement

NIT alumni have significantly impacted the institution and society, not just through financial contributions but also by mentoring students and creating invaluable industry connections. Since the last Global Alumni Meet (GAM) in 2020, the RECAL Foundation has raised over Rs10 crores for various transformative initiatives:

1. Scholarships: More than 1,000 students have benefited from scholarships.

2. Innovation Labs: The Student Center for Innovation in Engineering and Technology (SCIENT) was established to encourage hands-on projects and foster an innovation-driven mindset among students.

3. Heritage Center: A dedicated walkthrough facility showcasing 60 years of the institution's history was inaugurated on campus.

4. RECAL Cares (COVID Fund): During the pandemic, alumni worldwide contributed financially to support students, faculty, and local communities for medical and healthcare needs.

5. RECAL Middle School: A fully-adopted school with 10 classes, catering to over 400 children of campus staff, was established to ensure quality education.

6. NITT USA Chapter: A dedicated chapter was created in the USA with 501(C)3 status, enabling alumni to contribute funds and secure matching grants from their employers for various causes.

Celebrating Legacy and Shaping the Future

The Global Alumni Meet 2025 celebrates the legacy and enduring commitment of NIT Tiruchirappalli to academic excellence and societal impact. The institution's recent accolades include recognition as a "Skill Hub Centre" under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and consistently high rankings among NITs in the NIRF. The Heritage Center on campus stands as a testament to the rich history and achievements of the institution, inspiring future generations.

As alumni come together to celebrate their shared legacy, they also reaffirm their dedication to mentoring and empowering the next generation. This commitment ensures that NIT Tiruchirappalli continues to be a hub of innovation, excellence, and societal impact. GAM 2025 is not just a celebration of the past but a vision for continued growth and a brighter future.

recalceo@alumni.nitt.edu

