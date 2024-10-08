Counterpoint Recognizes Amazon.in as the Top Choice for Customers buying Consumer Electronics Online During the Festive Season

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 8: Amazon.in has become the top choice for customers buying consumer electronics online during the festive season, according to a recent consumer survey conducted by Counterpoint Research. Among those respondents who ranked Amazon India as the top online marketplace for making purchases this festive season they would be prefer purchasing their next headphones 55%), smartwatch (52%), (tablets (43%), cameras (40%), and laptop (37%) from Amazon India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. The survey was conducted to understand the purchase preferences of customers while buying consumer electronics (whether offline or online). In all, 2000 responses were collected online from customers buying consumer electronics aged 18 and above. The responses were heterogeneous, collected across genders, age groups, monthly incomes, occupations, and Tier 1 and other cities. Besides examining the respondents' current consumer electronics purchase channel and the factors influencing this decision, the study also offers insights into current ownership trends for these consumer electronics products.

As many as 61% of the survey respondents preferred Amazon.in as the most suitable online marketplace for consumer electronics purchases, followed by other ecommerce platforms at 32% and brand websites at 6%. Furthermore, key factors for customers to choose Amazon.in were trust (60%), fast delivery (60%), reliable delivery (59%), availability of latest devices (58%), a wide selection of products (58%), No Cost EMI (57%), return policy (57%), product information (56%), and seller & bank backed deals (55%).

Attractive offers and deals (18%) have emerged as the primary factor for buying consumer electronics online, followed by trust (11%) and availability of the latest devices. For offline channels, key reasons included the ability to physically interact with the product, trust and comfort they feel in the store/showroom.

Sharing his view on the survey, Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronic, Amazon India said, "We're delighted to learn to be considered as the top choice for customers buying consumer electronics this festive season from the recent Counterpoint Survey. With 61% of respondents preferring Amazon.in as their top choice for buying consumer electronics, this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a wide selection, attractive offers, convenience and a seamless shopping experience. We're grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us, and we'll continue to strive to make Amazon India their go-to destination for all their electronics needs."

Further commenting on the electronics channel of purchase, Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said, "Throughout the year we have seen consumers holding their electronics purchase to shop during the festive season and online channels continue to remain the preferred choice for consumers when purchasing electronics. Amazon's preference also highlights the larger industry trend where consumer preference for a channel of purchase depends on several attributes including trust in the platform, reliable and faster delivery, product availability, and offers. E-commerce platforms like Amazon continue to gain mind share leveraging their strength across these attributes and offer consumers a reliable choice of electronics products this festive season."

The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, which started from 27th September, have been the best ever with nearly 11 crore customer visits and over 8,000 sellers surpassing INR 1 lakh in sales. Customers got access to more than 25,000 new product launches across categories such as laptops, TVs, fashion and beauty, home decor, appliances, furniture, smartphones and groceries from top brands. More than 140% of Prime members shopped during the first 24 hours and purchased 8X more than their average daily purchases, across over 3 lakh unique products including smartphones, beauty products, apparel, and everyday essentials.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want - vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce platform.

Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specializing in products in the TMT (technology, media, and telecom) industry. It services major technology and financial firms with a mix of monthly reports, customized projects, and detailed analyses of the mobile and technology markets. Its key analysts are seasoned experts in the high-tech industry.

