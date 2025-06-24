Country Delight Launches Oats Beverage - A Wholesome, Affordable Plant-Based Alternative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Country Delight has announced the launch of its all-new Oats Beverage, marking its foray into the rapidly growing plant-based drink segment. Designed for health-conscious consumers seeking a nutritious and affordable alternative, Country Delight's Oats beverage is crafted with the same commitment to purity, quality, and freshness that the brand is known for.

Shift in Consumer Preference: Oat and Plant-Based Drink Gain Momentum

India's widespread lactose intolerance affecting a vast number of the population meets its match in the affordable oats beverage - a smooth, lactose-free alternative that does not compromise on taste. With increasing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives, Country Delight's Oats Beverage is set to redefine the segment with its rich in taste and unmatched nutritional benefits. Made from high-quality Australian oats and free from chemical additives, preservatives, and added sugars, this product contains fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it an ideal choice for lactose-intolerant individuals, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers.

Mr. Chakradhar Gade, CEO & Co-Founder, Country Delight, said, "At Country Delight, we are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With the launch of Oats Beverage, we aim to provide a nutritious, plant-based alternative without compromising on taste or quality. Our mission has always been to make India live better, and this product is another step towards offering wholesome, nutritious food choices".

Key Features of Country Delight Oats Beverage

Country Delight's Oats Beverage offers a range of benefits that make it a smart and wholesome choice for today's health-conscious consumers. It is naturally lactose-free, making it ideal for people with lactose intolerance who often struggle with digestive sensitivity. This oats beverage is easy on the stomach and supports better digestion thanks to the presence of soluble fiber (beta-glucan) and the absence of lactose or casein--common culprits behind bloating and discomfort.

Unlike many other plant-based drinks that rely on common allergens like soy or nuts, Country Delight's Oats Beverage is free from both. The product is also free from added sugar and preservatives. It is completely unsweetened, with no artificial sweeteners, allowing consumers to enjoy a, minimally processed plant-based drink. Combining purity with quality, this oat beverage aligns with Country Delight's promise of delivering fresh, nutritious, and trustworthy products to Indian households.

Country Delight's Oats Beverage is priced at Rs. 40 for a 400ml pack and will be available for order through the Country Delight app.

