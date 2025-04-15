Country Holidays Travel India Closes FY 2024-25 with Strong Growth and Announces Major Expansion Across Metro Cities

SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: Country Holidays Travel India, a leading name in the Indian travel and tourism industry, has wrapped up the financial year 2024-25 on a highly positive note. Marked by robust growth, increased customer engagement, and strategic market expansion, the company has not only surpassed its revenue goals but also laid the foundation for exciting employment opportunities across India's major metro cities.

A Year of Resilience and Record-Breaking Growth

FY 2024-25 proved to be a year of remarkable achievement for Country Holidays Travel India. Despite global uncertainties and evolving travel trends, the company recorded a growth rate of over 22% compared to the previous financial year. This impressive performance was driven by a surge in domestic travel demand, the rebound of international tourism, and the company's commitment to delivering curated, high- quality holiday experiences. Also, the company is planning to implement new innovative travel ideas to target at growth of 29% in this financial year.

Throughout the year, the company focused on diversifying its service offerings. From customizable holiday packages and luxury stays to immersive cultural experiences and wellness retreats, Country Holidays Travel India continued to position itself as a one- stop solution for all types of travelers. Its customer-first approach, reinforced by an upgraded digital platform and enhanced customer support services, resulted in a 32% increase in customer retention and a significant uptick in new memberships.

Strategic Expansion into Metro Markets

As part of its long-term vision, Country Holidays Travel India has announced a major expansion plan for FY 2025-26, focusing on strengthening its presence in India's metro cities. With increased travel demand from urban centers such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, the company is investing in localized customer service teams, regional travel experts, and exclusive metro-centric holiday offerings.

This expansion is not just about capturing market share--it is about creating a deeper connection with urban consumers who seek convenience, luxury, and personalized travel experiences. The company plans to open new regional offices, experience centers, and customer lounges in strategic urban locations over the next 12 months. Country Holidays Travel India is planning to introduce and promote new hotels & resorts for their esteemed customers. With the new hotels & resorts, the company is also planning to launch new premium and budget friendly packages for everyone.

Driving Employment and Skill Development

With its expansion plans underway, Country Holidays Travel India is also committed to contributing to employment generation and skill development in the travel sector. The company will be creating over 1,200 new job opportunities across sales, marketing, customer support, operations, content creation, and travel planning departments.

With this motive, the company has recently opened its corporate office in Chennai to boost employment and uplift the market and brand value.

Special recruitment drives are being planned in collaboration with colleges, hospitality institutes, and urban career fairs. There will also be opportunities for remote roles and flexible work models, particularly in areas such as digital marketing, itinerary design, and virtual customer support.

In addition to recruitment, the company is launching a Career Accelerator Program aimed at training fresh graduates and professionals who want to build a career in the travel industry. This program will offer hands-on training, mentorship by industry veterans, and placement support across metro locations.

Looking Ahead

As Country Holidays Travel India gears up for another exciting year, the focus remains on innovation, customer delight, and community growth. With strategic expansions, enhanced travel experiences, and a growing team, the company is well- positioned to redefine the future of travel in India.

Commenting on the company's performance, the CEO said, "FY 2024-25 was a landmark year for us. It reaffirms our belief in the power of quality service, innovation, and people. With the new expansion and employment initiatives, we are not just growing as a business--we are building a travel ecosystem that supports dreams, careers, and unforgettable journeys.

