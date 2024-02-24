Crack Academy To Launch Scholarship Programme for Students in Shimla

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 24: Crack Academy announced the launch of the "Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan" Scholarship Programme, a pioneering initiative to unlock the potential of deserving students from small towns across India. The program is being held in collaboration with Zee News. It underscores Crack Academy's commitment to providing national-level quality education to students residing in tier 3 and tier 4 regions of the country, fostering their academic growth and empowering them for a brighter future.

The event will be held on February 25, 2024, at Hotel Holiday Home in Shimla and will feature distinguished guests, including Rohit Thakur, the Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and Neeraj Kansal, the Founder of Crack Academy, alongside Deepak Dhiman, Channel Head & Editor, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, and other prominent dignitaries from various fields. The "Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan Scholarship Programme" aims to award scholarships to 6800 deserving students from Himachal Pradesh, with 100 scholarships allocated for each of the 68 constituencies. The scholarship test for students of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held on May 1, 2024.

"Through the 'Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan Scholarship Programme,' Crack Academy aims to provide equal opportunities to talented students from small towns, empowering them to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society. We are excited to launch this initiative in Shimla, and we look forward to positively impacting the lives of deserving students across the nation. We believe that initiatives like these have the power to transform society by providing deserving students with access to quality education and growth opportunities," shared Neeraj Kansal, Crack Academy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)