CRC The Flagship Hosts an Exclusive Knowledge Forum on "The Future of Commercial Real Estate in North India"

NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], September 17: Noida, the nucleus of commercial real estate growth in North India, witnessed a monumental real estate event, "The Future of Commercial Real Estate in North India", held on September 7, 2024. The knowledge forum brought together industry experts, developers, and key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of commercial real estate in North India. The thought-provoking panel discussion was organized at CRC The Flagship, Sector 140 A, Noida, in partnership with ICCPL, India's largest PR & Communication firm for Real Estate. The knowledge forum covered comprehensive aspects of commercial real estate in North India, focusing on Noida's strategic importance, investment opportunities, and how developers adjust to new trends and consumer needs. Namrata Kohli, a media professional, author, and journalist, gracefully moderated the event.

The forum was graced by the presence of esteemed panelists, each a leader in their respective fields. These included Manik Dhodi, Real Estate Director, Global Sales - Adidas, Shriram PM Monga, Co-founder & Principal Consultant - SRED, Muckth Dograa, Chief of Strategy, EDM Mall and Vice President - Gurgaon & Pan India Commercial Offices, Retail - DLF Limited, Ajay Rakheja, CEO - CRE Corporate Real Estate, Deepak Yadav, CXO & Chief Business Development Officer - Shoppers Stop, and Salil Kumar, Director - CRC Group. Their extensive discussions on the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the region, particularly in Noida, provided a wealth of knowledge and insights.

Panelists' discussions also touched on market dynamics, the impact of infrastructure development, and future predictions for Noida. Additionally, the role of technology and sustainability in shaping commercial projects was highlighted.

Speaking at the event, Kunal Bhalla, CRC Group Founder and CEO, emphasized the role of such forums, stating, "As Noida is emerging as a hub for commercial real estate in North India, it is pivotal for industry leaders to align their strategies with these emerging trends. Through this knowledge forum, we aim to exchange valuable ideas to shape Noida's future."

Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, added, "Amidst rapid infrastructure development and increasing demand for office and retail spaces, Noida holds immense potential for commercial real estate. As the country's GDP continues to rise, so does disposable income, driving the need for high-quality, innovative projects. In the coming years, we anticipate a surge in demand for premium, Grade E (Excellent) developments. Backed by extensive research at both national and international levels, we are excited to expand our portfolio across residential and commercial segments to meet this evolving demand. At this knowledge forum, we are sure the insights shared today will help all our attendees capitalize on these opportunities while meeting new consumer demands."

Further, Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman and CEO of BCD Group and a stalwart in the real estate industry known for his visionary leadership and profound insights, conducted a session. He highlighted the current trends in the Indian real estate market and discussed the performance of top cities, emphasizing the remarkable growth in regions like Noida. His session provided a forward-looking perspective on the sector's future growth, driven by urban migration, infrastructure development, and technological integration.

The event concluded successfully with an exciting Q & A session, during which the attendees keenly asked about opportunities driving Noida's transformation. They gained predictions for the coming years and the right strategies to capitalize on the region's growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)