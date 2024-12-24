Create Your Own Hamper with FlowerAura's Unique New Year Gift Offerings

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: FlowerAura, a leading name in the gifting and floral industry, has launched its much-anticipated New Year collection, offering an array of thoughtfully curated gifts to mark the spirit of new beginnings. From luxurious gourmet hampers and traditional Gajak assortments to personalised calendars and stationery, the collection is designed to make New Year gifting an extraordinary experience.

Recognising the significance of thoughtful gestures during the festive season, FlowerAura's collection embraces the essence of fresh starts. The brand's offerings cater to diverse preferences, blending tradition with contemporary charm. Whether it's a gourmet hamper for a loved one or a customised calendar to plan the year ahead, New Year gifts by FlowerAura are a testament to meaningful and heartfelt gestures.

A standout feature of this collection is the 'Make Your Own Hamper' option, allowing customers to curate hampers tailored to the recipient's preferences. This

unique offering ensures every gift feels personal and thoughtful, catering to the growing demand for customisation in gifting.

"Gifting has always been a powerful way to strengthen relationships and celebrate milestones. With the New Year symbolising fresh opportunities, our collection aims to inspire customers to connect and spread joy," said Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura. "We've combined traditional elements with modern aesthetics to ensure every gift resonates with the spirit of renewal."

With the New Year collection already making waves, FlowerAura continues to strengthen its position as a go-to destination for meaningful gifts. The brand's commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction remains at the heart of its journey, ensuring every celebration is truly memorable.

Customers can explore the collection on FlowerAura's website and select gifts that perfectly align with their New Year aspirations and celebrations.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.

