Creddinv Launches 'The Smart Investor' App

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: Creddinv, India's premier curated startup investment platform, is set to revolutionize the way investors engage with startups through its new 'Creddinv: The Smart Investor' app, launching today.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/O6MLpT5gbOg?si=Q50BHilxAfKpJVZW

This first-of-its-kind application is designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), angel investors and venture capitalists looking to seamlessly discover and invest in India's most promising startups.

Key Features of the Smart Investor App:

* Curated Startup Listings - Access thoroughly vetted and high-potential startup investment opportunities.

* Seamless Investment Process - Invest in a few clicks with a secure and intuitive interface.

* Real-Time Portfolio Tracking - Monitor the investments and stay updated with market insights.

* Exclusive Investor Community - Network with seasoned investors and industry experts.

The Smart Investor App becomes an exclusive gateway to invest in startups through Creddinv's Premium Series, as a part of which investors will be assigned a dedicated investment banker to manage their portfolios.

What is Premium Series?

Premium Series is a curated investment experience launched by Creddinv for investors seeking high-potential private equity opportunities in early-stage startups. Unlike pooled investments like AIF Category I, Premium Series allows investors to invest directly on a startup's cap table via Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS)--alongside prominent angel investors and institutional funds.

Each cohort in the Premium Series features a highly selective group of startups across trending sectors like fintech, electric vehicles (EV), SaaS, agri-tech, consumer & FMCG, Robotics and AI. Only 2% of the startups evaluated make it to the final portfolio--ensuring one can only see the best of the best.

"We believe the future of wealth creation lies in startup investments, and with the Smart Investor App, we are empowering investors to be at the forefront of India's entrepreneurial revolution, by letting them know every step they take," said Anil Kumar Kar, Director and Co-Founder of Creddinv.

With startup investments emerging as a key asset class in India's booming private equity landscape, Creddinv's Smart Investor App is set to democratize access to high-growth opportunities while making startup investments more transparent, efficient and profitable.

"For years, investing in startups has been complex and reserved for a select few. Today, we change that. The Smart Investor App makes it easier than ever to discover, evaluate and invest in the next big thing in the most transparent way possible," said Nandakishor, Director and Co-Founder of Creddinv.

The app will be available for download on iOS and Android starting April 10, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates and be among the first to experience the future of startup investing.

About Creddinv

Creddinv Technologies offers a platform where startup founders and investors connect seamlessly for mutual success. Creddinv revolutionises investing by lowering entry barriers, matching investors with diverse investment opportunities. With its upcoming expansion into wealth creation and portfolio management services, Creddinv continues to provide valuable options for a comprehensive, balanced and informed investment journey.

For more information, visit website: https://www.creddinv.in

