Cressanda Railway Closes Landmark Distribution Deals with Bharatiyam Distribution Private Limited

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Cressanda Retail Solutions Private Limited (Formerly Known as Cressanda Food Solution Private Limited) (CRSPL), a leading subsidiary of Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited (BSE:512379) notches major distributorship deal Bharatiyam Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BDPL) for the sale and distribution of CAMPA (Products for Reliance Consumer Product Limited) and its associated products in the northern zone of Indian. Under the exclusive agreement with BDPL, CRSPL will distribute CAMPA's range of aerated drinks, juices, mineral water, and energy drinks across five major Northern Railway divisions: Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Ferozepur, and Moradababad. This extensive network spread over more than 6,807 kilometers and 141 railway stations reaches eight states: Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and more. The pact would give CAMPA products wide visibility and reach in one of the most important railway zones of India, which used to witness over 1,926 daily trains with 22 lakh passengers.

The company Bharatiyam Distribution Private Limited is the distribution arm of Bhartiyam Beverages Private Limited which manufactures and bottles CAMPA products for Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. This Strategic Alliances will help CRSPL to expand its operational reach further on and pave the way for expanded distribution of CAMPA beverages to millions of passengers that have been the aim for the company to be a leader in Indian Retail Distribution Services.

Besides the BDPL contract, CRSPL also inked an exclusive distributorship agreement with Patanjali Peya to distribute "Divya Jal," Patanjali's popular packaged mineral water. Already, CRSPL distributes 1.5 lakh cases (18 lakh bottles) of Aqua Mineral Diamond Water in the Eastern Railway Zone. With this agreement, CRSPL is expecting to improve its position among the highly saturated and competitive market of packaged water with quality products for the travellers.

CRSPL: The value-added services subsidiary of Cressanda Solutions Ltd, CRSPL operates on the Indian Railways network. CRSPL envisions itself as one of India's largest retail distribution companies and believes in harnessing the truest potential of technology to activate a more efficient and sustainable system for the vast network in Indian Railways that further enhances passenger experience through quality products.

The two firms, BDPL and Patanjali Peya will further strengthen CRSPL's foothold in India's burgeoning consumer goods market and consolidate its commitment to reach millions of passengers every day across the country through strategic collaborations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)