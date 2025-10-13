Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly to Lead the Charge as Brand Ambassador for the Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 13: A new era in sports is set to dawn with the official announcement of the Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025. The pioneering T20 cricket tournament is proud to announce that the legendary former captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the nation's most revered sporting icons, Sourav Ganguly, will be its official Brand Ambassador.

The BCPL is conceptualized with a grand vision: to create India's most prestigious and aspirational sporting platform for working professionals. It aims to transcend the boundaries of the office, bringing together professionals from diverse industries to compete, collaborate, and celebrate the spirit of cricket. The 2025 season will feature 10 city-based teams featuring employees and working professionals from across the nation, battling it out for the coveted championship title.

The tournament's vision is built on three core pillars - Promoting Sporting Culture, Fostering Camaraderie, Celebrating Excellence

The appointment of Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as 'Dada,' as the Brand Ambassador is a testament to the league's commitment to excellence and leadership. Ganguly's transformative captaincy and his fearless, inspiring leadership style resonate deeply with the ethos of the BCPL.

Speaking on his association with the league, Sourav Ganguly said, "I have always believed that the lessons learned on a sports field are invaluable in any professional sphere--teamwork, handling pressure, and the zeal to win. The BCPL is a fantastic initiative that brings the excitement of cricket to the corporate world. It's a platform to unearth talent, foster team spirit, and promote a healthy work-life balance I am thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to seeing India's working professionals become cricketing champions."

The Chairman of the BCPL Organizing Committee, Mr. Saurabh Jha, shared his excitement, stating, "Our vision for BCPL is to build a community where the common workforce of India can shine beyond their professional roles. We want to create an unforgettable experience that blends the thrill of high-stakes cricket with the spirit of work culture in India. Having a legend like Sourav Ganguly as our Brand Ambassador is a monumental honour. His name is synonymous with leadership and integrity, and his presence will undoubtedly inspire every player and team associated with the league."

Adding to this, Muhammad Muzammil, Chief Marketing Officer of BCPL, remarked, "BCPL isn't just a tournament; it's a celebration of the spirit that drives India Inc. We are creating a high-energy, engaging platform that will captivate audiences nationwide. This league offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a highly aspirational and influential demographic in a dynamic and authentic setting. We are building more than a league; we are building a legacy."

Setting a new benchmark for corporate sports in India, BCPL 2025 will feature a massive prize purse of ₹3 Crore. In a move that truly professionalizes the platform, players selected in a Franchise-style team auction will earn a handsome salary ranging from ₹2 Lakhs to ₹15 Lakhs for the season. Furthermore, the league will recognize outstanding individual performances with a host of other exciting prizes for the Player of the Tournament, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and more.

Matches will be played at India's most renowned cricket stadiums, offering players a true professional experience. Additionally, all matches will be broadcast live on leading TV and digital platforms, bringing corporate cricket into millions of homes.

To ensure a truly pan-India representation and unearth the best corporate cricketing talent, BCPL will be conducting extensive player trials in 21 cities across the country over 4 phases. Registrations are now officially open for all working professionals, including employees of private and government organizations, business owners, and even interns who wish to showcase their skills.

Aspiring participants are encouraged to visit the official website, www.bcpl-t20.com , to register online, and to follow the trial schedules. Further details regarding teams, player auctions, venue and the tournament schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL): The Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) is India's premier T20 cricket tournament for working professionals. Built on the pillars of fitness, leadership, ambition and networking, the BCPL seeks to inspire and empower workforce across India through the spirit of cricket. It offers a unique opportunity for brands, professionals, and cricket fans to engage with a new dimension of Indian sport.

Website: www.bcpl-t20.com

