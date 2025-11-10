Crisil certified as Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra [India], November 10: Crisil Ltd has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year and has been named among the Top 100 large organisations considered the Best Workplaces™ for Women. Also named among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women.

The recognitions underscore Crisil's steadfast commitment to an inclusive, equitable and purpose-driven workplace that prioritises employee well-being, skill development and leadership opportunities, while fostering a culture of collaboration that empowers every employee to grow, lead and make an impact.

Says Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Crisil, "Our people and their growth remain central to our purpose. Building on the foundation of trust and transparency, we have been fostering a people-forward culture that not only strengthens collaborative spirit across teams but also ensures we deliver exceptional value to clients and the community at large."

Research shows truly great workplaces prioritise world-class leadership, have consistent employee experience, sustainable performance and provide the same exceptional environment to all employees regardless of role, gender, tenure or level.

Says Pooja Mirchandani, President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Crisil, "The double hat-trick of recognitions reinforces our commitment to a culture anchored in trust, respect and continuous learning. We have invested deeply in developing future-ready capabilities, fostering diverse talent and creating flexible work models that aims to support both professional aspirations and well-being of our employees."

In India, the Great Place To Work® partners with more than 1,800 organisations annually across 20+ industries to help build high-trust, high-performance cultures. The global movement has surveyed over 100 million employees since 1992.

About Crisil

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S & P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Crisil's global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

For more information, visit Crisil.com

