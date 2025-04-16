Crucible Institute of Management: India's 1st & Only B-School That Wins Only When You Do

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Crucible Institute of Management, a new-age business school designed for ambitious students who want more than just a degree, has officially launched in Mumbai. It introduces a first-of-its-kind model in Indian education: course fees directly linked to placement outcomes.

Students pay based on salary outcomes -- total fee is capped at 67% of the CTC secured through campus placements. This redefines how business education is priced, taught, and evaluated in a country where 80% of MBAs earn less than Rs6L despite paying high fees.

"We don't believe education should ask for blind trust. We believe it should earn it," said Suchit Sikaria, Founder & CEO of Crucible, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and Ex CBO at SUGAR Cosmetics. "At Crucible, we take full ownership of outcomes. Because students deserve more than a certificate--they deserve a career."

A New Path for India's Next-Gen Business Talent

Crucible is built for learners with strong intent, practical curiosity, and a deep desire to build careers in fast-moving industries like digital, retail, e-commerce, SaaS, content, sales and marketing. It speaks to a new generation of learners - those who value outcomes over optics, depth over degrees, and learning over legacy.

Traditional B-Schools offer fixed fees, generic electives, outdated curricula, and inflexible placement models. Crucible flips this with:

Traditional B-Schools a Crucible Model

Fees Rs10-20L regardless of outcome - Fees = 67% of your actual salary

Theory-heavy, outdated curriculum - Revised every 6 months to match industry

Faculty drawn mostly from academia - Taught by industry experts who have walked the talk

Limited job visibility & inflated claims - Transparent, student-first placement process

Industry-Crafted Curriculum, Real-World Learning

Crucible's 2-year full-time on-campus program includes:

* 200+ practical assignments

* 100-day apprenticeship in real companies

* 6+ live industry projects

* Job-role-specific tracks across digital marketing, sales, product, analytics, e-commerce, and more

* Tools & Platforms training on GA4, Excel, Webengage, Shopify, Meta Ads, Figma, UniCommerce, Amazon Ads and more

All courses are built and taught by industry practitioners with experience across top brands like SUGAR Cosmetics, The Souled Store, Loreal, Lenskart, HUL etc. Industry Partners also shape curriculum development, live projects, and feedback systems.

"The Crucible offering is essential not just for students, but also for employers who find it difficult to hire skilled talent at right salaries from B-schools today." said Swati Mohan, D2C Business Leader, former CMO of Netflix India, educator and advisor to Crucible.

"Crucible will not just prepare students for the job market--it seeks to prepare them for the JOB," added Jaimit Doshi, CEO at Hustlr by Lenskart, educator of 22 years and advisor to Crucible. "It's honest, it's focused, it's personal."

Built for the Long Game

Crucible operates out of a co-working hub in Mumbai's Chandivali-Powai corridor, with access to high-growth companies, seasoned mentors, and an immersive learning environment. The institute has closed Rs1.5 crore in seed funding to fuel its launch phase, with a long-term vision to scale impact without compromising quality.

"This is more than a new business school--it's a bold contract with every student. One that says: we believe in your future, and we're backing it with a model built for the complexity of today's world" said Geetanjali Bhattacharji, CEO at GlassBox Ventures and advisor to Crucible.

Admissions Open

Applications for the August 2025 cohort are now live at https://Crucible.Institute/ The process prioritizes intent, clarity, and curiosity--not just academic scores.

Media Contact

Suchit Sikaria

Founder & CEO, Crucible Institute of Management

Email: suchit@crucible.institute

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)