CSK Players Meet "Let's READ" beneficiaries with FedEx Cares

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 23: FedEx: Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

Les's READ: United Way Mumbai's Let's READ programme promotes reading among children from marginalized communities by improving access to age-appropriate, culturally relevant books in local languages. Aligned with India's National Education Policy (2020), the initiative fosters cognitive development, imagination, and communication skills through joyful reading.

Key interventions include:

* Setting up mini libraries with 130 curated books

* Distributing individual book sets to children

* Organizing engaging reading sessions

* Training educators to make reading a fun, inclusive experience

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)