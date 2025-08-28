Cubera Unveils Edge and Hedwig in India, Ushering in a New Era of Data-Driven Advertising

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Cubera, a global AdTech innovator, headquartered in San Diego, USA and Bangalore, India, today announced the launch of its two flagship products in India: Cubera Edge, a full-stack Demand Side Platform (DSP), and Cubera Hedwig, a real-time attribution and postback engine -- tailored for India's multilingual, mobile-first, and privacy-focused market. Together, they deliver a future-ready, closed loop programmatic stack purpose-built for India's rapidly expanding digital economy, while redefining performance-driven, privacy-first advertising for agencies, brands, and app marketers.

With global programmatic ad spend exceeding $200B and India still vastly underpenetrated, Cubera sees a timely opportunity to return transparency, control, and measurable performance to advertisers. As privacy-first policies and regulatory shifts reshape the DSP landscape, Cubera's approach offers advertisers the agility they need to scale in India.

"Our mission is to give Indian marketers the kind of transparent, high-performance AdTech stack they've long been promised but rarely delivered," said Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Cubera. "Edge and Hedwig represent not just two new products, but an entirely new way to think about accountability in programmatic advertising. We've built a system that knows when to bid, when to pause, and when to optimize -- not just to participate in auctions, but to win with purpose."

Cubera Edge is an omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) architected for precision, scale, and efficiency, seamlessly activating campaigns across web, mobile, and connected TV (CTV). The platform:

-Protects every impression with a real-time fraud scoring pipeline

-Supports seamless media buying with OpenRTB 2.5 and Prebid.js compatibility

-Executes at scale through a high-throughput microservices backend

-Provides Plug-and-play GTM support for agencies, OEMs, app developers, and direct brands Enables a self-serve roadmap, including AI-driven planning

Cubera Hedwig complements Edge as a real-time postback and attribution orchestration engine -- deeply integrated with major Mobile Measurement Partners (MMPs), affiliate networks, and TV attribution systems, ensuring granular, real-time performance visibility and control.

-Enables high-frequency tracking through real-time callback handling

-Detects fraud through machine learning-based anomaly scoring

-Provides enterprise-grade monitoring, APIs, and admin tools

-Automates multi-platform campaign event processing

-Provides monetization and reporting layers built for transparency and scalability

Vamsikrishna Sankarayogi, CTO Cubera said "The market is flooded with inventory but starved for intelligence. With Edge and Hedwig, we don't just buy low - we convert high. This is performance arbitrage at its best. Whether it's a performance agency managing high-volume campaigns or a digital-first brand scaling user acquisition, we offer multiple engagement models -- all designed with interoperability at their core to deliver full-funnel visibility and exceptional results."

In its early pilot campaigns, Cubera Edge has already delivered a 35% lift in top-of-funnel lead generation, an 80% share of brand voice, and a 27% YoY increase in inbound revenue. Brands working with Hedwig saw reduced postback latency and improved ROI attribution accuracy. With deep integrations into Mobile Measurement Partners (MMPs) and real-time callback management from Hedwig, Cubera now enables brands and agencies to close the loop between impressions and outcomes with unmatched speed and accuracy

