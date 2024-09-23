Curriculum Associates Expands Capacity with a New Office in Bengaluru

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Curriculum Associates, an edtech company headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts (MA), today announced the opening of its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in India, with the new office in Bengaluru. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates, along with Rajeev Kapoor, vice president of Curriculum Associates--India. Curriculum Associates develops print and digital assessments and diagnostic and instructional materials that serve more than 13 million students in the United States. Over the past 55 years, the company has grown from its beginnings in North Billerica to a global presence with five offices across the United States, one in Dublin, Ireland, and now Bengaluru. With a dedicated team of more than 2,500 employees spanning various cultures and continents, the company remains committed to enriching a culture of innovation and service.

"Curriculum Associates has always prioritized hiring the best talent to ensure our ability to serve teachers and students," said Waldron. "Opening this office is a pivotal moment in our growth journey. This expansion is part of our commitment to hire top talent worldwide and helps us achieve our mission of making classrooms better places."

The Bengaluru office, located in Prestige Tech Park, features a flexible space with room to accommodate anticipated growth. Interested candidates can view all open positions and apply here.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates, visit CurriculumAssociates.com.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

