Cutting Chai: A Platform for Talent and Free Speech

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: On 16th June 2024 Jaipur witnessed the vibrant fifth season of the stand-up competition, 'Cutting Chai - Manch Aapke Vicharon Ka,' organized by Treta Marketing and Services Pvt Ltd at J.B. Sweets, Vaishali Nagar. The event, held recently, drew an enthusiastic crowd with numerous participants showcasing their comedic prowess.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation by the guest of honor Gauri Tikku, who awarded Master Tanishk Shrivastav with a grand prize trip to Thailand, and Dr. Pravej Kha with a second prize trip to Goa. Trophies were ceremoniously presented by Sonam Rawat and Ajay Gupta. Adding to the excitement, Deepak, an audience member, was surprised with a trip to Ayodhya.

Expressing her delight, Shri Gauri Tikku remarked, "I am thrilled to witness these talented individuals perform. They are dreamers turning their aspirations into reality, and this event has truly become a historic platform for performers."

Aditya Tikku, Managing Director of Treta Marketing & Services Pvt Ltd, extended congratulations to the winners and expressed satisfaction, stating, "This event showcased the spirit of a diverse group of talented individuals from across the country, breaking age and gender barriers. Participants ranged from young children to seasoned adults from various backgrounds, all displaying remarkable enthusiasm and determination."

The Cutting Chai team conveyed their gratitude to participants, the audience, and sponsors for their pivotal role in making this and past seasons a success.

The event was powered by 'Shilpkar,' with hospitality and travel support from 'JB Sweets,' 'Tathastu Bhava Network,' and 'Royal AKT Tour and Travels.' Media coverage was provided by 'On the Dot,' while the program was skillfully conducted by Nadeem Qureshi and Tushar Parikh.

This edition of Cutting Chai not only celebrated talent but also reaffirmed its role as a significant platform for free speech and artistic expression.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)