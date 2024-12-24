Cutting-edge automotive software in India: Dedicated business unit of digital transformation specialist Embitel now operates as CARIAD India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: The CARIAD Business Unit of Bengaluru-based digital transformation specialist Embitel now operates as CARIAD India. The 400-person-strong team has been an established partner on numerous technology projects for CARIAD, the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group.

* 400-person-strong team has been an established partner on numerous technology projects for CARIAD, the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group.

* Embitel Managing Director, Sharad Bairathi: "CARIAD's internationally renowned brand name will be a major advantage in the highly competitive Indian technology sector."

* CARIAD Chief Launch Officer, Thomas Gunther: "Working together under the CARIAD brand strengthens our joint commitment to delivering cutting-edge automotive software solutions."

Since 2020, Embitel's CARIAD Business Unit has worked successfully with CARIAD on many technology projects, primarily in the areas of platform software, Scalable Vehicle Compute Platform, high-speed communication technologies, ADAS/AD, power systems, energy and charging, and body electronics. To further strengthen this partnership, Embitel's CARIAD Business Unit now officially operates as CARIAD India under a licensing agreement with Germany-based CARIAD SE.

Sharad Bairathi, Managing Director of Embitel, commented: "The rebranding to CARIAD India marks a significant milestone. It shows everyone how close our links with CARIAD are. The internationally renowned brand name will be a major advantage in the highly competitive Indian technology sector."

CARIAD's Chief Launch Officer, Thomas Gunther, added: "We are welcoming our colleagues in India even closer to the team. India's technology landscape pulsates with innovation and working together under the CARIAD brand now strengthens our joint commitment to delivering cutting-edge automotive software solutions."

CARIAD India has grown continuously and now has close to 400 employees. It started with a small team delivering base services for the Driver Reflection Module, which is an integral part of the Volkswagen Group's advanced driver assistance systems. This team later expanded to develop software for a microcontroller and the Scalable Vehicle Compute Platform (SVCP), a flexible system that supports various automotive functions, including communication interfaces and power management for electric cars.

The ADAS/AD team, established in 2022, works on behaviour software, sensors, map localization, driving, and safety projects. Equipped with advanced systems, the lab in Bengaluru is a key partner for CARIAD in Germany and internationally.

CARIAD India has also established an expert team to work on solutions for vehicle, energy, charging and body functions. The power electronics software team develops the diagnostics, security and bootloader functions. Another team is currently being setup for the high-voltage energy management systems for new vehicle platforms.

The rebranding to CARIAD India does not alter the ownership or legal status of Embitel Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. - which continues to be the legal entity. Embitel remains a subsidiary of the diconium group and, thus part of Volkswagen Group Sales IT.

CARIAD® is a trademark of CARIAD SE licensed to Embitel Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

CARIAD

CARIAD is the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group. Founded in 2020, CARIAD creates and delivers leading digital technology for brands such as Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche. In software centres in Germany, the USA, China, Estonia and India, more than 6,000 experts work on making the automotive experience safer, more sustainable and more comfortable for everyone. The company's technology stack includes advanced driver assistance systems, charging technology, a unified infotainment platform, software functions for driving performance, as well as a new digital ecosystem and digital services in and around the vehicle. Iconic cars like the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and ID.7, the Audi Q6 e-tron and the electric Porsche Macan 4 are already equipped with the latest CARIAD technology. With the Volkswagen Group brands, CARIAD aims to transform the car into a software-defined vehicle that relies on software as the basis for most of its functions.

For further information, visit https://cariad.technology.

Embitel

Since its inception in 2006, Embitel Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., has driven digital transformation through advanced technology in the realms of Automotive, Internet of Things, Connected Car and Digital Solutions. Embitel has a proven track record of delivering end-to-end solutions from concept to production for a global client base. The company also provides accelerator solutions that can help customers to reduce overall development time and effort considerably. A Volkswagen Group company, Embitel is a close development partner for CARIAD, the Group's automotive software company. Embitel also supports CARIAD in enhancing customer experience for digital business and mobility services through seamless e-commerce solutions. Embitel has its corporate office in Bengaluru, with development centres in Ahmedabad, Pune and Coimbatore in India.

Find more information about Embitel at www.embitel.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)