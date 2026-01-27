Cybage Software Appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Cybage Software, a technology consulting and services organization, announced the appointment of Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy (Badhri) as its Global President, marking a key milestone in the company's efforts to scale, deepen client impact, and strengthen digital capabilities.

Badhri joins Cybage at a strategic juncture, as the company focuses on expansion, technology-led differentiation, and disciplined execution across markets.

With over 25 years of global experience, Badhri has led the incubation and growth of complex technology businesses, spanning strategy, delivery, and go-to-market leadership. He has played a significant role in building Digital, Data, and AI-led businesses, partnering with senior client leaders to drive transformation and measurable outcomes. His career is distinguished by geographies.

Commenting on the appointment, Arun Nathani, CEO and Managing Director, Cybage Software, said:

"Cybage is at a significant point in its evolution, with a clear mandate to scale while continuing to deliver measurable value to our clients. Badhri brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational precision, and deep expertise in building technology-led businesses at scale. His leadership will be instrumental as we sharpen our focus on non-linear expansion, differentiated capabilities, and disciplined execution."

Speaking on his appointment, Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy, Global President, Cybage Software, said:

"Cybage has built a strong foundation of engineering excellence, delivery discipline, and deep client trust. The opportunity ahead is to scale these strengths globally by incubating and expanding the right capabilities and consistently delivering measurable outcomes for clients. My focus will be on accelerating growth while preserving the culture and execution rigor that make Cybage distinctive, as we shape the next phase of the company's journey."

About Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Cybage is a global technology consulting company specialising in outsourced product engineering. With over 30 years of experience, Cybage partners with leading conglomerates to build cloud-native platforms that modernize legacy systems, enhance digital products, and streamline enterprise workflows. They have a keen focus on delivery excellence, driven by their proprietary AI-fist workforce management platform, Excelshore. With 7,500+ professionals, Cybage supports 250+ active clients across industries including media, travel, retail & logistics, healthcare and fintech.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870322/Cybage_Software_President.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744297/5445692/Cybage_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)