Cycle Pure Agarbathi Honours Forest Guardians at 12th Annual Wildlife Service Awards

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's leading agarbathi manufacturer, recently honored forest watchers and guards for their exceptional contributions to the protection of India's forests and wildlife at the 12th Annual Wildlife Service Awards. The event took place on September 21, 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, marking the conclusion of the 12th edition of the KSCA Tiger Cup 2024. The cricket tournament, which ran from April 22 to May 13, 2024, in Bengaluru, was part of the broader initiative, Cricketers for Conservation. This Public Trust organization, founded by former Indian cricket legends Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh, is dedicated to wildlife conservation efforts across India.

Four dedicated forest soldiers 2 from Karnataka, 1 from Tamil Nadu, and 1 from Kerala were recognized for their unwavering commitment to protecting India's forests and wildlife. Venkatesh, Forest Watcher from Bhadra Tiger Reserve (Karnataka), Raghavendra Gouda, Forest Guard from Kali Tiger Reserve (Karnataka), A Arun Kumar, Guard from Coimbatore Wildlife Division (Tamil Nadu), and Sabu George, Forest Watcher from Periyar Tiger Reserve (Kerala), were each awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000 in honor of their tireless efforts. Additionally, M N Jayachandran from Kerala and Sudhir Shetty from Karnataka were honored for their remarkable work in elephant conservation across Southern India's forests. The event was graced by Former India Cricket Captain, Padma Shri, and Arjuna Awardee, G. R. Viswanath and Mr. Kiran Ranga, Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons, felicitating the forest heroes for their extraordinary dedication.

Former India Cricket Captain, Padma Shri, and Arjuna Awardee, G. R. Viswanath said, "I am elated to be a part of this event, and have the opportunity to honour our forest soldiers for their tireless work in preserving wildlife and the forests. Their endless commitment is crucial in preserving our rich biodiversity, and I am proud to stand with them in this important mission."

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kiran Ranga, Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons, said, "It is an honor to recognize the dedicated forest soldiers from Karnataka,Tamil Nadu and Kerala, for their unwavering commitment to conserving our wildlife and forests. At NR Group, we believe in the power of recognizing those who tirelessly work to protect our natural heritage, and the award shines a spotlight on the dedication of our forest guards and watchers. Their dedication to preserving India's rich biodiversity is truly commendable."

Mr. Joseph Hoover, Cricket Coach said, "Just like in cricket, where every player's effort counts toward the team's success, the unwavering dedication of our forest soldiers is crucial to preserving India's natural heritage. Their tireless work behind the scenes ensures the protection of our wildlife and ecosystems, reminding us all of the importance of teamwork and commitment, both on and off the field. They inspire us to safeguard the environment with the same passion and perseverance."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi played a crucial role in the 12th edition of the Tiger Cup 2024, a tournament designed to foster young cricketing talent and promote the sport in the region. Teams from Hubli, Mysore, and Kerala participated in the prestigious competition, which featured under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories, with over 900 players from across India showcasing their skills. Beyond cricket, the tournament also raised significant awareness about the unsung heroes--forest guards and watchers--working tirelessly to safeguard India's forests and wildlife, linking sports and conservation for a meaningful cause.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

