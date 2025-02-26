Cycle Pure Agarbathi to Launch Divine Fragrance for Maha Shivratri Through Flipkart Minutes

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's leading agarbathi brand, is thrilled to announce a unique offer with Flipkart Minutes to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. As part of the special initiative, Flipkart customers will receive the Godhuli Agarbathi for just Rs. 1 with every Flipkart Minutes order above Rs. 199. The offer is limited to one pack per person, and will automatically be added at Rs. 1 to the cart on shopping for Rs. 199 and more, adding an aromatic touch to every purchase.

This collaboration builds on the success of Cycle Pure Agarbathi's previous collaboration with Flipkart Minutes, which brought the 'Scent of Pongal' to people celebrating away from home. During that initiative, a pack of agarbathi was delivered across Bengaluru with every order placed in the days leading up to the festival.

By expanding on this success, the new collaboration aims to enhance Maha Shivratri festivities in households across major Indian cities, adding an aromatic touch to traditional rituals. The Godhuli Agarbathi, known for its serene fragrance, will enrich the spiritual ambiance during prayers and rituals.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "Following the success of our previous collaboration with Flipkart Minutes to bring the scent of Pongal to devotees, we are delighted to associate with Flipkart Minutes to elevate the upcoming festival of Maha Shivratri. The Godhuli Agarbathi is crafted with devotion and purity, and we hope to add a divine touch to our customers' celebrations through Flipkart Minutes' quick delivery."

Yatish Bhargava, Senior Director - Home Business Unit, Flipkart said, "Known for using sustainable and environment-friendly practices, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, a brand with heritage and National presence, is known for their high-quality pooja essentials and is a top choice among households. We are excited to join hands once again to celebrate the occasion of Maha Shivratri, with a special deal and quick deliveries via Flipkart Minutes."

The offer is available through Flipkart Minutes from 25th February to 1st March 2025, catering to the needs of customers in these cities.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest-selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed to social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

