Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Winners list

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: On the 20th of February, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 felicitated the most brilliant contributions to Indian cinema with a grand ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Like every year, India's most prestigious award ceremony brought the heat with scintillating music and dance performances, outstanding red-carpet looks and above all an appreciation of the deserving talent and enormous effort put in year after year by the Indian Film, Television and International Film Fraternity.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with the Cinematic Evolution of the theme. With musical performances by Javed Ali, Sukhwinder and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. It was a glamorous red-carpet occasion as all of Bollywood stepped out to grace the prestigious ceremony. Seasoned actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour. The grand gala was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others.

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the country's most prestigious award ceremony. DPIFF's mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The vision behind the ceremony, as always, is to preserve and uphold the cinematic vision of the Father of Indian Cinema - Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)