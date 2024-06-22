Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Launches Global Film Release Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 22: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is thrilled to unveil an innovative new segment dedicated to the global release of Short Films, Music Videos, Documentaries, Feature Films, and Animated Films. This pioneering initiative aims to showcase the creative efforts of passionate filmmakers worldwide, further solidifying DPIFF's role in celebrating cinematic brilliance on an international stage.

Exclusive Benefits for Release:

* 10K YouTube Views: Ensure significant visibility with a guaranteed minimum of 10,000 views on your project.

* Instagram Story Shoutout: Gain extensive exposure with a feature on DPIFF's official verified Instagram, boasting 1.1 million followers.

* Social Media Coverage: Benefit from dedicated posts across verified platforms including Facebook, Twitter (X), Pinterest, Tumblr, and Blogger.

* Dedicated Blog Post: Highlight your creative journey with a dedicated blog post on DPIFF's official website: www.dpiff.in.

* Golden Frame: Make your project stand out with a special golden frame on your YouTube video thumbnail.

* Prestige and Recognition: Enhance your film's credibility with the prestigious DPIFF association.

* Community and Networking: Connect with peers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers and visionaries.

* Recommendation Certificate: Boost your film's credibility with a recommendation certificate from DPIFF.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, commented on the initiative, "This new segment is a testament to our commitment to nurturing budding talent and providing a global platform for short films that embody creativity and innovation. With this initiative, DPIFF aims to spotlight the remarkable work of emerging filmmakers who push the boundaries of traditional storytelling. We believe that short films are a powerful medium for artistic expression, and through this initiative, we hope to inspire and support the next generation of filmmakers in their creative journeys. DPIFF is dedicated to celebrating excellence in cinema, and this new segment aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a diverse and dynamic film community."

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the most prestigious ceremony in the nation. In a monumental celebration of artistic brilliance, the gala occasion will pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the film fraternity's luminaries who have surpassed excellence in the year 2024. DPIFF's distinguished platform will unite and honor remarkable achievements across three prodigious segments--the Indian Film Industry, the Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity--all converging under one illustrious roof.

Submission Details:

Release Fees: INR Rs10,000

Process: Visit DPIFF Release, submit your project, and complete the form.

Deadline: No deadline for submissions.

For further inquiries, contact DPIFF at pr@dpiff.com or +91 8999999946.

To release your Short Film, Music Video, Documentary, Feature Film, or Animated Film, visit: https://dpiff.in/release/

