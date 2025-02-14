Danube Properties Unveils Game-Changing Convertible 1BHK Apartment at the Price of a Studio

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 14: Danube Properties, one of the largest private developers in Dubai, has unveiled its latest luxury project, setting a new standard of modern sophistication.

* Studios convert to 1-bedrooms, and 1-bedrooms expand into 2-bedrooms for adaptable living.

* Situated in Dubai Silicon Oasis with excellent connectivity to key highways and upcoming metro infrastructure.

* Prices start at AED 800,000, with a 1% monthly payment plan, completing in 2028.

* Offers 40+ amenties and private pools

* Additionally, retail stores will be available for the convenience of residents

Nestled in the rapidly growing Dubai Silicon Oasis, TIMEZ by Danube is an exceptional fusion of timeless design and contemporary luxury, offering a level of refinement unparalleled in the area.

What sets TIMEZ by Danube apart is its unique, flexible units designed to adapt to the evolving needs of buyers and residents. These homes are equipped with innovative features that cater to changing preferences over time.

Priced competitively starting at AED 800,000, the units provide an exceptional value proposition. Buyers can also take advantage of Danube Properties' renowned 1% per month payment plan-an industry trend the developer pioneered.

The project offers a range of luxury apartments, including studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom options. Notably, the flexibility to convert studios into 1-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom units into 2-bedroom ones offers added customization. For those seeking the utmost in luxury, some 2-bedroom apartments even come with private pools, while the largest 3-bedroom apartments provide expansive living spaces. Additionally, an ultra-luxurious Presidential Suite is available for those desiring exclusive opulence.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Properties, emphasized that TIMEZ by Danube offers UAE residents the opportunity to own their dream home in one of the most rapidly developing areas of Dubai. He highlighted the tremendous value and growth potential of Dubai Silicon Oasis, one of the city's most desirable locations.

"Dubai Silicon Oasis is a thriving community situated along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, offering excellent connectivity to key parts of Dubai's modern infrastructure. The launch of TIMEZ by Danube in this district is a reflection of our confidence in the future growth of this area," said Mr. Sajan. "Silicon Oasis provides significant capital appreciation and rental yields due to its anticipated connectivity through the Dubai Metro's Blue Line, which will serve as a game-changer for all communities along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. Additionally, the relocation of Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum Airport will further boost the area's appeal."

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) is an innovative, tech-focused district that blends modern living with professional opportunities. Strategically located near key highways like the Al Ain - Dubai Highway and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, DSO offers seamless access to the rest of the city. This dynamic area is ideal for families and professionals who value an eco-friendly lifestyle, with green spaces, parks, cafes, schools, and retail outlets all within easy reach. As a technology-driven free zone, DSO offers 100% foreign ownership and tax-free benefits, making it a premier destination for both investment and innovation.

"Owning property at TIMEZ by Danube presents an unparalleled opportunity to invest in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations, with incredible potential for growth," Mr. Sajan added.

The proximity of TIMEZ by Danube to Academic City-home to 27 colleges and universities with around 30,000 students-adds further appeal, especially for students looking to purchase their own homes in this vibrant community.

The project is slated for handover in the third quarter of 2028, with excellent connectivity for residents commuting from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Abu Dhabi.

Latest Campaign

Danube recently announced Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The campaign, "Danube Hai Na," emphasizes Danube as the ultimate one-stop solution for all home needs-whether it's building materials, home improvement, or real estate. With flexible payment plans, fully furnished apartments, and 40+ amenities, Danube supports homeowners at every stage-before, during, and after their real estate purchase.

According to Betterhomes, Danube ranked among the top three developers in the off-plan sector for January 2025, based on total sales value, alongside with Emaar and Sobha.

Danube Properties has launched 33 projects, successfully delivered 16, with another 17 currently in various stages. Each project showcases exceptional construction quality, state-of-the-art equipment, and top-tier home interior finishes.These projects include Pearlz, Jewelz, Wavez, Eleganz, Olivz, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Resortz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 3, Glitz 2, Glitz 1, and Dreamz. Our developments are designed to offer luxury at affordable prices, attracting significant interest from mid-income buyers and leading to many of our projects being completely sold out.

Since the inception, Danube Properties' ventures have achieved remarkable success. The combination of affordable pricing, flexible payment plans, strategic locations, and an array of modern amenities has made our properties highly desirable. Currently, Danube Properties holds an impressive book value with construction spanning over 25.5 million square feet. Our projects continue to set new standards in the real estate market, delivering exceptional value and quality to our customers.

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 5,000 people across the GCC, China, UK and India, representing 44 nationalities.

Website: www.danubeproperties.com

