DBS Bank India Launches 'INDIA-SINGAPORE CONNECT' in 30th Year in India, in Association with CNBC-TV18

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: The India-Singapore relationship has emerged as one of the most important partnerships in the context of the 'Asian Century'. Underpinned by a rich history of cultural and commercial connections, complementary strengths and shared priorities, the India-Singapore corridor has been growing in prominence for many years. To further strengthen these ties, DBS Bank India is launching an initiative that will bring together stakeholders from diverse sectors in both countries to identify synergies and create opportunities for charting a mutually beneficial way forward. Since opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994, DBS Bank has now been present in India for 30 years. The bank's partnership with CNBC-TV18 to launch the 'India Singapore Connect' is also a celebration of this milestone, by further deepening the dialogue and the exchange of ideas and best practices. This effort will spread over the rest of the year and will also leverage DBS Bank's established linkages in both Singapore and India to include perspectives from government leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, economists and opinion leaders that will help contextualise key themes that are relevant to this corridor, covering regional trade, investment flows, innovation, emerging technology, sustainable development and cross cultural interests.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India said, "As we celebrate three decades of growth in the country, DBS Bank reaffirms its commitment to India and to continuing to deliver value to customers as a trusted partner over many more decades to come. We envision the 'India-Singapore Connect' to be both a celebration of strong bilateral ties, while also looking ahead to further deepen existing relationships and forging new ones through meaningful interchange between both countries. As the largest bank in South-East Asia, it is a privilege for DBS to be able to catalyse greater collaboration between India and Singapore."

This milestone program will kickstart with a curtain raiser episode featuring an interview with Piyush Gupta, CEO and Director, DBS Group, led by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, focusing on how the paradigm of the India-Singapore corridor has evolved and how its strengths can serve as a blueprint for developing successful economic and people-to-people relationships between the nations. It will conclude with an exclusive event - the 'India-Singapore Connect Summit' to be hosted in Mumbai, which will see thought leaders and dignitaries from across the region share insights and actionable pathways for inclusive growth.

"As India's premier business news platform, we at CNBC-TV18 are passionate about curating meaningful conversations and focusing on issues that matter. We are proud to partner with DBS Bank India on the 'India-Singapore Connect' campaign that touches upon many transformational trends, as seen through the eyes of corporate and cultural leaders in two of Asia's fastest-growing economies. It presents us with an invaluable opportunity to combine forces with DBS Bank to help develop an important bilateral relationship", said Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, reflecting on the significance of the campaign.

DBS Bank India Limited is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank. As a trusted partner, DBS provides a range of banking services for large, medium, and small enterprises and individual consumers in India, focusing on a seamless customer experience that helps them 'Live more, Bank less'.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world. In 2024, CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating on the corporate credit facility of DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). The rating on the certificate of deposits programme was also reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. As a different kind of bank, DBS is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 15 consecutive years from 2009 to 2023. In line with its focus on responsible banking, DBS was named the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance - India by Global Finance in 2024. Additionally, DBS Bank was ranked among the top 3 on Forbes' list of the World's Best Banks in India for three consecutive years, from 2020 to 2022.

DBS Bank has been present in India for 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. In November 2020, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was merged with DBS Bank India Limited. DBS Bank India now has a network of ~500 branches in 19 Indian states. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers as it banks the Asian way and understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

